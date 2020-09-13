The crazy world

There’s too much crazy when:

— The ONLY way to socialize in lockdown America was to protest. Of course, it became the standard response to anything real and manipulated.

— The virus became political fodder in a war that killed thousands of us and wrecked the economy.

— People are arrested for going to church but applauded for rioting and pulling down statues. That’s too much crazy.

— Government reaction to a summer of violence and random murder of children … as democratic-run cities burn … a movement to defund the police gains traction … such counter-intuitive madness as drives one to protest against protest … time on our hands …

Rioters are immune to COVID so join the party in the street and bring bricks … why not? Nothing else makes any sense.

A recreational revolution.

Derrick Harrison Hurd

Santa Barbara