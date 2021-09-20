‘The Crown’ wins Emmys’ throne

Netflix series named best drama

Sunday’s Emmys proved to be a royal flush for “The Crown.”

The popular Netflix series about Queen Elizabeth II’s long reign won for best dramatic series. It also received Emmys in drama for Olivia Colman (lead actress) and Josh O’Connor (lead actor) for playing the queen and Prince Charles.

And Emmys went to two more “Crown” cast members: Gillian Anderson (supporting actress) for her portrayal of Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher and Tobias Menzies (supporting actor), who played Prince Philip.

Other top Emmys went to “Ted Lasso,” Apple TV+’s sports comedy-drama series, for best comedy, and “The Queen’s Gambit,” a Netflix series about an orphan struggling with addiction as she pursues her chess victories, for best limited series.

The Emmys aired on CBS and Paramount+ and took place with its first in-person audience since 2019 at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Cedric the Entertainer hosted the 73rd annual awards, which went about 10 minutes over its three-hour scheduled block on live TV.

Normally, the Emmys have an in-person audience of thousands in rows of seats, but because of COVID-19, Sunday’s awards show had a much smaller audience seated at tables. Last year, the show was virtual.

In addition to winning for best comedy, “Ted Lasso” picked up Emmys in comedy for Jason Sudeikis, lead actor; Brett Goldstein, supporting actor, and Hannah Waddingham, supporting actress. Jean Smart won the Emmy for best actress for “Hacks.”

“Mare of Easttown,” an HBO Max murder mystery, picked up Emmys in the limited series category. Kate Winslet won the award for lead actress. Supporting actor and supporting actress awards went to Evan Peters and Julianne Nicholson.

But the Emmy for lead actor in a limited series was awarded to Ewan McGregor of “Halston,” Netflix’s series about a fashion empire.

In other categories, the Emmy for best reality competition series went to “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” which streams on Paramount+.

HBO’s “Last Week with John Oliver” won for variety talk series. ‘

The Emmy for best TV movie went to Netflix’s “Dolly Parton’s Christmas on The Square.”

