The cult seducing America’s youth

At left, Adm. Rachel Levine

At right, Attorney General Dana Nessel

Does anyone remember Corporal Maxwell Klinger (Jamie Farr), from the television show “M*A*S*H”?

He dressed as a woman, quite typically in a very outlandish manner, because he wanted a psychiatric discharge.

Contrast that with today’s real-life four-star admiral Dr. Rachel Levine, formerly Dr. Richard Levine, who is described as “very much regarded in the fields of pediatrics, psychiatry and social well-being”.

This expert on children’s “psychiatry and well-being,” Dr. Levine, the U.S. assistant health secretary, has called for laws to “support and empower youths to get gender affirmation treatment as anything less than that will create mental health issues in trans youth.”

Au contraire! For millennia, transgender behavior was itself diagnosed as a mental health disorder, which explains the fact that 82% have contemplated suicide and 40% have attempted the same.

Scores of vulnerable young women are being seduced by the trans movement that promises them a sense of belonging via a new identity that comes at the expense of permanent sterilization, not to mention double mastectomies. This struggle among young women involving emotional and psychological image problems resulting in self-harm to their body is akin to conditions such as anorexia, albeit there is no anorexia rights movement that I know of. Albeit the trans movement is all that on steroids, via medically sanctioned irreversible surgeries and damaging hormone treatments, no less.

Clare Morell, writing for the National Review, states that so-called trans influencers on social media are in large part driving the disturbing transgender movement among teens. And online pornography today increasingly includes transgender porn — known as “sissy” porn. Social media sites peddle disinformation on the drugs and surgeries of the trans world, and influencers coach teens on how to lie to doctors and their parents to get these drugs or surgeries.

Moreover, as reported by Breitbart News, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is now piling on by promoting and advertising an online chat space, Q Chat, that hosts conversations on drag culture, having multiple genders, sex change operations, and what should come as no surprise: the promotion of occult practices, such as queer tarot cards.

“The sexually, politically and even spiritually charged material is intermixed with content that appeals to young children” such as video games and cartoons. This site too comes with directions on how to conceal the content from parents and family members.

Q Chat is run in part by Planned Parenthood, which Breitbart News revealed is now offering hormone replacement therapy to minors and has claimed that “transgender identity can be cemented early in elementary school”.

Nothing like a new pair of cement shoes for the school year, eh, PP?

Now let’s turn our attention to Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel, who said during a drag event in Lansing that “drag queens make everything better” and that “there should be a drag queen for every school.” Has anyone asked why drag queens want to perform in front of children in the first place?

Dr. Don Boys, Ph.D., a former columnist for USA Today, writes that these story hours typically involve dancing, bouncing, bright colors, singing, sparkles and glitter, not to mention balloons and music to sexualize and/or groom these vulnerable children. In too many cases, this modern day take on a clown show is nothing less than a bawdy and derelict opportunity for convicted pedophiles to gain access to impressionable young children.

Sexual and gender pandemonium — confusion and uproar — is hereby assaulting American youth. The classic Greek meaning of the word pandemonium, meaning “the region of demons,” is an apt description of the spirit and soul of this issue. Hence, all hell is breaking loose in America. Accordingly, the trans movement is functioning as a cult, seducing and dominating its members through psychological manipulation, deception, and pressure strategies.

Andy Caldwell is the COLAB executive director and host of “The Andy Caldwell Show,” airing 3 to 5 p.m. weekdays on KZSB AM 1290, the News-Press radio station.