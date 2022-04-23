The Dales to perform at SOHO

COURTESY PHOTO

SANTA BARBARA — The Dales will perform Thursday at SOhO Restaurant and Music Club, 1221 State St., Suite 205, Santa Barbara.

The concert is at 8 p.m. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m.

The Dales are a band carried by three-part harmonies and a deep appreciation for classic songwriting. They are a genre twist between Americana and vintage rock.

Drew Lawrence, a multi-platinum songwriter, teamed up with longtime musical partner and guitarist Preston Pope to form The Dales. With the 2019 introduction of singer/songwriter Jacqueline Tozzi, The Dales found the missing piece in their creative harmony.

Tickets are $15 in advance and $20 at the door. To purchase, go to www.sohosb.com.

For more information, visit www.thedalesband.com/about.

— Katherine Zehnder