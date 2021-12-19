The danger of a more powerful IRS

COURTESY PHOTO

Henry Schulte

President Joe Biden’s Build Back Worse bill has so many gifts in it, Santa Claus is entertaining the idea of giving up his gig.

There’s one big gift being handed out to the single agency who has shown year after year it is incapable of managing itself: the Internal Revenue Service.

The IRS is the bloated organization that takes our dough and squanders it in the most mismanaged way possible. I’ve never tried calling, but we’ve all heard the stories of the IRS never even picking up. And if you’re one of those “lucky” enough to get through, the IRS can’t even provide you with the answers to your questions.

This agency, which still can’t fix its computer system after six decades, got a promise from President Biden for $80 billion to hire 87,000 new agents! Let that roll over your tongue: 87,000 new government employees, 87,000 more pensions, 87,000 times 14 days for vacations, 87,000 new health insurance.

You get the idea.

And for what? It’s to create a new and more powerful police force. If there’s anything this country fears more, it is the unfettered, unchecked power of the IRS. I don’t like using Nazi references, but when it comes to policing tactics, the IRS rates right up there with the Gestapo.

So, in order to go after as many Americans as it can to try and retrieve money that the IRS believes is owed, billions are going to be spent to capture that money. Only the government can come up with that kind of logic.

Though I’m sure they’re thinking it’s a long-term investment, but so am I.

It won’t stop at 87,00. Over time, like everything in government, that number will grow. Then you need assistants, additional vehicles, more computers. It will never end.

Adding insult to injury, it won’t make the IRS operate any better. It likely will make the IRS even worse with such a monstrous multi-headed monster that is already out of control.

Should the Democrats get their way, the overfed beast will then be coming soon to a savings account near you. It will be allowed to view any transaction over $600, which is made by virtually nearly every American. At that point, we will have officially become a police nation.

Once this is allowed, there will be nothing any of us can do about it ever again. The engine will have started with no off switch. If the IRS deems at its discretion that there exists the slightest bit of impropriety, it will have the power to make your life miserable — even if you didn’t do anything wrong. You’re now on the IRS radar.

You will be forced to defend yourself and no one will have your back. If you are doing something nefarious, well then that’s on you.

There’s also another element in play: the real game plan. The Democrats will be able to fully weaponize a government agency to go after those with a vengeance who don’t fit the liberal agenda. As you know, it already happened. The IRS was busted and of course tried to lie about it. It was eventually proven the agency was, in fact, targeting conservative nonprofits.

Creating a flat tax has been tossed around numerous times, and its simplicity is very appealing. However, in this new world, I can already hear the cries of racism.

Only that would be another bogus claim. In round numbers, about 60% of the country doesn’t even pay federal taxes. The other 40% is covering for that 60%, along with all new arrivals flooding across our open border.

For me the ultimate goal would be, instead of making the IRS bigger, we just get rid of it. Of course, this is not something CPAs would be fond of, and understandably so.

Should the IRS get more money to waste, why go after the little people? All those enormous liberal organizations like Amazon, Google, Facebook and Apple are the ones cheating all of us. They keep vast sums of funds overseas to avoid paying their fair share. Why not make them step up to the plate first?

With the billions they have stashed, make them pay for the proposed new agents. It would be a kind gesture on their part showing how much they care about the country that allowed them to become billionaires.

The author lives in solvang.