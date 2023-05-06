The dangers of equity

Today everything is about equity. Everyone needs to feel worthy, so they need to end up at the same place.

In school, forget about being able to write a proper sentence or analyze and answer a math problem. But those who do work and study and want to achieve good grades are held back so the underachievers can feel good about themselves. Does it go back to when everyone on a kids ball team got a trophy just for showing up?

In government, equity is a dangerous game. When important decisions must be made, it doesn’t help if the assigned person was chosen because of sex or race. Knowledge and experience are necessary if you want to see our country operating well.

Throughout our administration we see people unfit to perform the duties expected of them. We see cover-ups and double talk and lying everyday while our country is betrayed on every front.

Efforts to fill race and gender quotas always lead to disaster because quality is never considered. It can’t be blamed on the Peter Principle, that old idea that people rise to the top of their competence and then just level out there. No, because they have been promoted not because of any relevant competency, just picked out of a basket of true deplorables and elevated to a position for which they are unfit.

It’s like a teeter totter balanced on a fulcrum of equality, on one side is quality and on the other is equity. Either one or the other will rise up. If you seek quality, there will not be equity, but if you want equity there will not be quality. As far as quality goes, race and gender are irrelevant.

Sports teams are the perfect example of why equity is not a good idea. Does any fan want his team chosen by gender or race instead of ability to hit the ball or get the basketball into the hoop? Equity and quality are mutually exclusive.

What has made our country great was our moral foundation and an educated, well-informed populace. Under these conditions, anyone could rise from humble beginnings with dedication and hard work to well deserved status. In the past, we have seen this happen in real time in our greatest companies and leaders. Our goal: out of many, one great nation.

Gretchen Kieding

Solvang