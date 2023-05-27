The debt ceiling and Social Security

COURTESY PHOTOS

President Franklin Delanor Roosevelt signs the Social Security Act.

As the negotiations on the federal debt ceiling drag on, government officials have warned in progressively louder terms that Social Security beneficiaries may not get their benefit checks in July if Congress cannot come to terms on extending the debt ceiling.

While that prospect may unnerve voters, the least likely and least problematic event stemming from an inability of Congress to extend the debt ceiling would be a disruption of monthly checks. This would be simply a crisis of choice.

The larger problem is the impact that the resolution to the debt ceiling would have on jobs and the payroll tax, on which Social Security depends. At this point, the trustees believe that Social Security will be able to pay scheduled benefits for about a decade. That is roughly the life expectancy of a woman turning 80 years old today.

As worrisome as that forecast is, the prospect entirely depends upon a robust economy delivering both more jobs and bigger paychecks. The combined program expects to collect $1.2 trillion in payroll taxes and nearly $52 billion in taxes on the payment of benefits, all of which depends upon the state of the U.S. economy. If we choose to crash the economy, that forecast is no longer meaningful.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen

Here is a primer on what the debt ceiling is, and an article that suggests there might be a disruption with your July payment.

The question about how Social Security would be able to pay benefits during a debt crisis has been around for more than 10 years. It is time to acknowledge that if monthly benefits cannot be paid on time in July as a result of the government’s ability to issue more debt, the problem isn’t the debt. It is a lack of planning.

We faced this same problem in 1996, and Congress came up with a legislative solution. Further, the Treasury Department should have no problem leaving cash uninvested in the program’s trust funds to ensure payments. If we wanted to solve the problem, it could easily be solved.

If there is a problem here, tell voters what it is, and show the voters what the government has done to offset these concerns. According to Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, “For many agencies, payments of all different types are mixed together in ways that couldn’t be disentangled.”

In other words, the problem that threatens 20% of the voting public is uncertainty. We do not know for sure that our elected leaders know how to move money from pocket to pocket.

Here is a solution to that problem: Privatize the portion of the program that pays beneficiaries. There are private companies, which for a fee, will ensure that the payments are made. The money would be paid today when the government is not constrained by the debt ceiling, and we could eliminate the problem for July, August, and many more months ahead. It is a high price, but the short-term problem would be solved.

Unfortunately, the larger problem would remain. What happens to Social Security’s forecast in the event that Congress is unable to agree upon an extension of the debt ceiling?

Treasury Secretary Yellen has warned Congress that the failure to extend the debt ceiling would lead to economic collapse. If the economy suffers, the number of workers will fall, as will the collection of payroll tax revenue on which Social Security depends. Further, the collection of revenue from the taxation of benefits is apt to fall short.

In other words, Social Security will suffer if we choose to crash the economy.

Even if the debt ceiling is extended on bipartisan terms, Social Security’s horizon can materially worsen if a reduction in spending reduces the jobs outlook. If the resolution that Congress will reach in the coming weeks has any impact on the wage market, the latest estimates go out the window.

Based on the amount of media coverage I see, the country is largely focused on a problem that will not happen, and ignoring the problem that threatens to further destabilize a program on which tens of millions depend on to make ends meet on a monthly basis.

Brenton Smith (think@heartland.org) is a policy adviser with The Heartland Institute. This commentary was provided to the News-Press by The Center Square, a nonprofit dedicated to journalism.