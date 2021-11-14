The divided states

This will have little meaning to most of the world, but here it is to ponder. Isaiah 5:20: “Woe to those who call evil good and good evil, who put darkness for light, and light for darkness, who put bitter for sweet and sweet for bitter.”

This is where we are.

George Floyd, a convicted criminal five times, resisting arrest again, under the influence of drugs who died at the hands of a police officer applying pressure to his neck. The officer was found guilty of murder, even as bystanders were watching and recording the event as it happened.

Ashli Babbitt was shot and killed at the nation’s capital, Jan. 6, by a capital policeman. No resistance, no damage, no violence, no threat, a military veteran. And yet this policeman suffered no consequences for his poor judgment.

George becomes a liberal martyr; Ashli, nearly forgotten.

Rioters in the streets around our country are recorded looting, shooting, and attacking innocent people and business owners. Released from jail by liberal donors’ bail funding. Meanwhile, hundreds of capital protesters remain in jail more than 10 months in abysmal conditions, under feeble charges.

Every American citizen must receive a COVID-19 injection, or pay exorbitant fees, loss of jobs, including military police, West Point cadets, and young children against their parents’ will.

Meanwhile, thousands of illegal immigrants, unvaccinated, are pouring in over our borders. Isn’t that counterproductive?

Our economy is currently plummeting while China and Russia economies are flourishing. Parents are being denied selecting curriculums for their preschool to college offspring. I’m having trouble understanding any of this, or why anyone would want to understand it.

Will we ever return to the “United States”?

Randy Rosness

Solvang