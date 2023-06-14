Home Life The Doublewide Kings to perform at Stearns Wharf
Life

The Doublewide Kings to perform at Stearns Wharf

by Liam Hibbert 0 comment
SANTA BARBARA — Wharf Wednesday on July 5 will feature live music by the Doublewide Kings at Stearns Wharf. 

The free concert will rock the pier from 6 to 8 p.m.

The Santa Barbara band plays a blend of original music and cover tunes that brings new passion to rock’n’roll.

Free concerts take place on the first Wednesday every month through October at Stearns Wharf. Future bands are Tequila Mocking Bird, 6 to 8 p.m. Aug. 2; The Academy, 4 to 6 p.m. Sept. 6; and Down Mountain Lights, 4 to 6 p.m. Oct. 4.

For more information, visit stearnswharf.org/events.

— Liam Hibbert

News-Press Correspondent

