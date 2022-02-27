The drama over the Bidens and Ukraine

Act One:

Remember when Joe Biden was vice president and on national TV threatened to withhold $335 million in aid and one billion in U. S. loan guarantees from Ukraine unless the prosecutor who was investigating Burisma and Hunter was fired? And Joe Biden said, “I’m leaving in six hours if prosecutor, Victor Shokin wasn’t fired?” This was in 2016. Needless to say, they received the aid.

Hunter Biden joined the board of Ukrainian national gas company Burisma and received $50,000 per month to serve on the board. Hunter also was making millions with a Chinese energy company. Hunter was one busy son of a president

JUST IN: Feb. 17: Hunter Biden was trying to make a deal with a Chinese government oil company in Kazakhstan back in 2014 and 2015. According to an article I read, the U.S. Commerce Department identified the company as posing a threat to national security and added it to a trade blacklist called the “Entity List.” U.S. companies were warned not to do business with this group.

The article goes on to say Hunter Biden was working with this company to land a $120 million oil deal with another foreign land. So, how naive has daddy Joe been with the dealings of his son?

Act two:

Now we come to current events dealing with Ukraine and the current president, Joe Biden, and if you look back to Hunter Biden, the president’s son traveled to Kazakhstan on the vice president’s plane to make a deal with Ukrainian company Burisma, which he, the president, is involved in, along with his son.

Why the quick departure from Afghanistan, leaving millions of dollars of equipment behind not to mention the hundreds of civilians left behind?

Why is the current president in the White House so intent on securing the Ukraine border while our own Southern border should be his No. 1 priority?

Whose welfare is he protecting, Hunter’s or that United States of America.?

Is Vladimir Putin putting Joe Biden to the test to see who is the strongest leader?

This is nothing to do with a party. This is something that would affect our country.

Put on your thinking cap, do research as I have. See what this entails. Hmmm.

Anita Dwyer

Lompoc

Editor’s note: Anita Dwyer submitted this letter before Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.