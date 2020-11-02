The Elverhøj Museum reopens

The Elverhøj Museum of History and Art in Solvang reopens this week with a display that combines Rembrandt Harmenszoon van Rijn prints with WWII history.

Members are welcome Wednesday and Thursday. The museum opens to the public Friday. Its new hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday through Sunday, and members only 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursdays by appointment.

The exhibition “Legacy of Decency: Rembrandt, Jews and Danes” showcases 21 Rembrandt prints alongside the story of Danish resistance in WWII.

Guests are required to wear face masks and remain distant from other groups. Areas will be sanitized, and hand sanitizing stations are placed throughout the museum.

A $5 donation is recommended for adults, though admission is free. Contactless payment, such as credit card, is preferred.

To learn more, visit elverhoj.org.

— Annelise Hanshaw