The failures to change Kamala Harris’ image

Most of our attention has been given to President Joe Biden because he is the “elected” one.

Even though it’s hard to accept and frightening to grasp, he’s the face of the United States.

But with things gearing up for the next presidential election, our focus no longer needs to be on Ole Joe. His party doesn’t even want him, and he’s no longer relevant — actually never has been.

With Donald Trump gaining strength and Joe going the other way, members of the Biden Cartel must readjust their game plan. In the process, they’re having a difficult time trying to figure out what to do with Vice President Kamala Harris.

In an attempt to elevate her status, likeability and give her some credibility the Biden cartel tossed her some token titles.

The Border Czar was the first attempt.

However, if you are going to oversee the border, you have to go to the border. Her dance around was she was going to deal with the “root problem,” somewhere in Central America. The root problem is right here: It’s her and her boss.

If we stood our ground, managed our border, made it clear, not to the migrants, but to Mexico, that we won’t allow anyone into the States until Mexico gets its act together, we wouldn’t be in this mess. No phony asylum stuff. No shoving babies over the fence. We will not tolerate human trafficking and make the murderous cartels billionaires. That’s how we deal with it.

Mexico allowed the migrants to cross other borders to get into their country, then gave them a travel-free green card to get them out of their hair. Mexico made their problem our problem.

Round two: Create a Ukraine Czar.

Kamala Harris, who climbed the political ladder not on smarts (I won’t go low here) but because she was another chosen one, being a woman of color; even though the left still can’t define “female.”

This woman, with zero experience in practically nothing, was supposed to figure out how to deal with Russia and equally corrupt Ukraine? Give me a break. That’s no different than giving the job to my 17-year-old granddaughter.

You have seasoned men, who have no respect for women anyway, expected to heed a woman. A woman who’s unable to put a cohesive sentence together, a woman who described Ukraine as a country next to a bigger country. Those soldiers and politicians wet their pants with laughter.

And I’m not disparaging women. Women are perfectly capable of handling that job — just not Vice President Harris.

Like the southern border, she hasn’t visited the Russian border either.

Then we have the latest trial balloon as A.I. Czar. The only thing she knows about artificial intelligence is that she has it.

Again, you think the powerful minds that be, the scientists, the corporate heads, men and women, will look to Ms. Harris as someone who can offer and help or advise on something even the smartest people in the world don’t know how to handle. Her best bet is to use A.I. to create her likeness and present a dynamic word salad on Zoom. She couldn’t get away with it in person.

The only thing her puppet masters accomplished trying to change Kamala’s image is expose further what comedian Ron White loved to say, “You can’t fix stupid.”

What else can the administration do to try and improve her image and raise her dismal (un)favorable ratings? Answer: Nothing. She may be a perfectly nice person, but she’s in way, way over her head even with being led around by the hand. And she obviously can’t learn on the job because she has no job to learn from.

If Ole Joe left this world before his term was up, nothing would really change. By now everyone on the planet knows perfectly well that Joe Biden isn’t in charge — except maybe Joe.

And Kamala wouldn’t be in charge either.

In some ways for the Democrats, it would be a blessing because they could pull a Bernie Sanders on her. They could tell her, “Don’t let the door hit you on the way out,” then steal the election again using another pansy from a basement and A.I. to create fake voters.

But as all the mouth pieces on both sides keep asking, just who would that be?

Michelle Obama? I don’t know how many of you recall Michelle prior to the Obama camp shutting her up. She was a mean, nasty lady. Her speeches were filled with anger, and I found her frightening. And apparently, I wasn’t the only one. Barack Obama’s team got the message pretty quick and quietly made her become the obedient wife. Something I bet she fumed over but was willing to relent because she hated the drapes (Hypothetical. Could have been the glass ware) in the White House and couldn’t wait to get in there and change them.

The looming threat after unrelenting witch hunts is their greatest horror, The Donald. Donald Trump is still standing and surging in the polls. It’s killing the left. They’ve tried everything. Even digging up a 30-year-old accusation and likely paying the woman to step up. The left pulled the same BS with Brett Kavanaugh.

Michelle Obama liked to say when they go low, we go high. What she meant was, when they go low, we go lower.

The Democrats have every agency and nearly all news outlets in their pockets, and the Democrats still can’t bring Mr. Trump down. Even when all the law enforcement agencies colluded and cheated the United States of America of a “free” election from legal voters.

But Democrats are worried again. They are being forced to find someone who has some “gravitas” but still remains a puppet. I don’t understand what scares the left so much about Mr. Trump. It’s beyond weird to be so psychotic over one man.

The Democrats need someone who looks good in the public eye and carries themselves like a frontrunner but someone who will do as they’re told. The individual cannot be allowed to think for themselves. They must stick with the program and the long game of ideological lunacy. Just who could that be rattling around in the progressive bag of tricks? A binary, trans, black she, female, it, the, them, male conglomerate to cover all the requirements of a good liberal? Whoever is called up certainly has a long list on the application to fill out.

Henry Schulte welcomes questions or comments at hschulteopinions@gmail.com.