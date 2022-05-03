Home Featured The fair in photos
The fair in photos

KENNETH SONG / NEWS-PRESS PHOTOS
People attending the Santa Barbara Fair and Expo were treated to the “full fair experience” this year for the first time since 2019. The festivities began on Wednesday and concluded on Sunday, with fair-goers enjoying more than 30 rides, a separate section for the little ones, farm animals, exhibits, food contests, entertainment, live music and traditional fair food. The community turned out in force for five days of fun.
