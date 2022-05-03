The fair in photos

0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterEmail KENNETH SONG / NEWS-PRESS PHOTOSPeople attending the Santa Barbara Fair and Expo were treated to the “full fair experience” this year for the first time since 2019. The festivities began on Wednesday and concluded on Sunday, with fair-goers enjoying more than 30 rides, a separate section for the little ones, farm animals, exhibits, food contests, entertainment, live music and traditional fair food. The community turned out in force for five days of fun. ss) 0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterEmail News-Press Staff Report previous post A Post-Pandemic Mother’s Day next post Conservatives urge Paxton, Abbott to declare border crisis an ‘invasion’ Leave a Comment Cancel ReplyYou must be logged in to post a comment.