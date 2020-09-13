The fix is in for the election

The election this November isn’t going to be as much about Joe Biden and Donald Trump, but more a defining moment deciding the future of our country. Deciding if we are going to remain a free nation where elections matter or whether we’re going to become a third-world country.

This election won’t be fair. The Democrats have already been stacking the deck, pushing the vote-by-mail process, using the virus as the excuse and claiming polling places disenfranchise the poor. They also continue to use the virus to keep the country held down and preventing it from emerging out of the financial hole we’ve been placed in. Those points are valid and true.

What is also true is the big three tech companies have for years, but accelerated in 2020, their form of censorship and manipulation. Google, Facebook and Twitter are doing all they can to control content away from conservative ideals and push their liberal agenda using the full strength of their monopoly-controlled information source.

Add to the mix ballot harvesting and Electoral College manipulation, and the fix is in.

Regardless of how or for whom anyone casts their votes, in the end none of it will be factual or actual numbers.

Should the vote go for Mr. Biden, the Republicans will have every right to call the election a sham. By the same token, should President Trump win, the Democrats won’t concede because it will be beyond comprehension that it happened again. And rather than accept whatever outcome we get, this election may very well end up being decided by lawyers and not the people.

While the lawyers are deciding who should be in charge, the evil countries of the world will take advantage of our ineptness and accelerate their undermining of our nation. If this actuality does occur, America will never be the same again. We will have become an Iran or Iraq or Venezuela, or choose any country of your liking that hasn’t held a real democratic election ever.

And if Mr. Trump were to be triumphant, the riots, looting and city burning we’ve seen over the past year will look like a fire at a campout. Yet should Mr. Biden become the victor, as in most years, conservatives, unlike Democrats, accept the outcome, complain for four years and then try again. However, I believe the reaction won’t be the same this time around. We’ve witnessed what Democratic “leadership” looks like, and I don’t think the right will accept this one lying down.

We’ve heard it all before that this election is the most important in history. But the 2020 election really is the most important in history.

This election has transcended from the actual candidates to becoming an election about whether we are going to remain a free nation or start down the road of socialism and full government control. If there was ever a year for the “perfect storm,” this is it.

In January the country was in the best shape it had ever been in history. No one foresaw, except maybe the Chinese, that within a matter of weeks, everything would be erased. Unemployment from its lowest numbers to its highest. People locked in their homes. The entire service industry shut down. Schools closed, and you know the rest.

However, this was only supposed to last a couple weeks until we flattened the curve and not overload the hospitals we were told. Nearly eight months later, we’re still trying to flatten the curve despite being flattened months ago. The short answer is, Democrats used the deaths of Americans to further an agenda and to manipulate the election in a massive unprecedented fashion. They made entire states suffer in the hopes that people would give them kudos for their wisdom and blame Mr. Trump for their suffering. This was and is a sinful and atrocious action, and they’ve gotten away with it.

This election may very well see the end of democracy in America and could be the beginning of our second civil war. I don’t see anything good on the backside of this, whoever wins. There will be hell to pay one way or another.

May God have mercy on us. Because no one else will.

Henry Schulte

The author lives in Solvang.