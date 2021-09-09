The fog before the move

0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail KENNETH SONG/NEWS-PRESS PHOTOSCoastal fog shrouds Henley Gate (in the foreground) and Storke Tower (in the background) Wednesday at UCSB. Students who choose to live on campus will move into the residence halls next weekend. Students stroll past the San Miguel dormitories at UCSB Wednesday. 0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail News-Press Staff Report previous post SPORTS ROUNDUP next post Goleta City Council reallocates COVID funds Leave a Comment Cancel ReplyYou must be logged in to post a comment.