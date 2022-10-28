The Force is strong with more than Jedi party attendees

Star Wars Reads month may be an annual tradition at Goleta Valley Library, but this is the first year that the library staff put on a Jedi Party Celebration.

Based on its success, it won’t be the last one. More than 1,400 community members, younglings and force-users passed through the library’s doors to attend the family-friendly event on Oct. 15.

As patrons walked into the library, they were immediately transported to a galaxy far, far away as multiple areas of the library were decorated with Star Wars memorabilia, posters and decorations. Attendees also had the opportunity to meet and take photos with real-life Clone Troopers, Tie Pilots and a Jawa!

Young library patrons enjoyed an afternoon of fun Star Wars-themed games including Feed the Jabba, Lightsaber Ring Toss and Find the Baby Yoda on a Shelf for an opportunity to win Star Wars book sets, plushies, posters, water bottles and the coveted Baby Yoda ears. The Children’s Area and Art Gallery were packed with fun craft activities such as Yoda Headbands, 3D Death Stars, Queen Amidala Costumes and, of course, the make-your-own-lightsaber station.

How did Goleta Valley Library make this out-of-this-world event happen?

“This was only possible thanks to our group of energetic teen volunteers, all-hands-on-deck squadron of library staff, and the indispensable support from the Friends of the Goleta Valley Library,” said Linda Hori, library assistant at Goleta Valley Library. “It was so great to see people of all ages stop by, from children to grandparents. We want to give a special and heartfelt thank you to the amazing members of the 501st Legion and Rebel Legion volunteer groups that graciously donated their time.”

This is the last week to get your Star Wars fix at Goleta Valley Library for Star Wars Reads Month. Jedi (and Sith) of all ages are invited to stop by the library to check out the expansive Star Wars collection of books, graphic novels and movies on display for the rest of the month.

And this weekend is the Harry Potter Stuffed Animal Sleepover. Drop-off is from 2 to 5 p.m. today, and pick-up is 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday. Visit goletavalleylibrary.org for more details about this unique event.

