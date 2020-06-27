The Fun in the Sun will continue indoors this summer

The Fun in the Sun six-week summer learning program will begin Monday with several changes in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Assistance League of Santa Barbara announced this week.

Hosted in partnership with United Way of Santa Barbara County, this year’s program will be held indoors. The COVID-conscious program consists of a literacy program which will be online for 40 minutes a day.

“Scholars will engage with one another and their program leaders in a unique way, working as part of a virtual team and connecting with their peers daily. They will engage in hands-on STEAM activities, have access to literacy programs Lexia Core 5 and Reading Plus, participate in virtual field trips, and receive all the materials they need for virtual learning on a weekly basis,” read an Assistance League press release.

The Santa Barbara Unified School District will also help fund the program, and organizers are expecting 384 students from Carpinteria Unified School District, Santa Barbara Unified School District, Goleta Unified School District and Solvang School District to participate.

Children are nominated to participate based on academic and financial criteria and have the opportunity to win prizes like gift certificates for ice cream and smoothies. New summer clothes will be donated by Assistance League directly to United Way, which will distribute them to the attendees.