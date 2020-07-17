The Fund for Santa Barbara awards grant to Girls Inc. of Carpinteria

The Fund for Santa Barbara awarded a $5,000 grant on Tuesday to the Girls Inc. of Carpinteria to help the organization continue its services and critical programs amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Since the pandemic, Girls Inc. of Carpinteria has partnered with local agencies to address community needs and immediately implemented outreach efforts and online programming models.

Girls Inc. partnered with the Carpinteria Unified School District and the 93013 fund to provide 500 bags of school supplies and food boxes for some of the more vulnerable students in the community.

Girls Inc. opened its doors back to the public on June 1 in a limited capacity to girls whose parents are essential workers, and continues providing a bevy of services online, such as wellness sessions, virtual workouts and more on its YouTube, Facebook and website.

“We are grateful for The Fund for Santa Barbara’s commitment to community organizations during this unprecedented crisis and for supporting the advancement of opportunities for local girls,” Jamie Collins, executive director of Girls Inc. of Carpinteria, said in a news release.

The Fund for Santa Barbara’s Emerging Needs Grants offers financial support up to $5,000 for projects that need immediate financial assistance due to extraordinary, unforeseen circumstances.

— Jorge Mercado