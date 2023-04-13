The Future of Vehicle Charging Stations on the Central Coast

SANTA BARBARA – The Central Coast Zero Emission Vehicle Strategy is hosting an online community forum, starting at 6:30 P.M. today.

The forum will be focusing on new locations for vehicle charging stations as well as tackling challenges with zero emission infrastructure in six central coast counties between Ventura, Santa Cruz and San Benito.

Regional transportation planning officials are creating a space for feedback on zero emission vehicle strategy through the Central Coast from April 13 to June 9.

The forum will be presented in English with simultaneous English and Spanish interpretation.

The public can join the public online zoom webinar at https://bit.ly/centralcoastzevs or visit www.centralcoastzevstrategy.com for more information.

— Kira Logan