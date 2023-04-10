Former Santa Ynez Inn has a new name

PHOTOS COURTESY THE GENEVIEVE

The Santa Ynez Inn has reopened as The Genevieve, Santa Barbara County’s newest boutique hotel.

Formerly the Santa Ynez Inn located in the town of Santa Ynez, The Genevieve reopened last month as Santa Barbara County’s newest boutique hotel, offering an array of luxury amenities such as complimentary gourmet breakfast, a daily wine and dessert reception, whiskey library, spa and premier private event space.

It is also home to The Victor restaurant helmed by Chef Beto Huizar.

From the ownership team behind The Landsby hotel in Solvang, The Genevieve brings 20 spacious and luxurious guestrooms and what the hotel calls a refined sense of intimate luxury to Santa Ynez.

The Genevieve continues to offer the same level of hospitality and detail-oriented guest experience as the Santa Ynez Inn in an intimate setting amidst a lush garden, meandering pathways and fire pits that provide the perfect setting for enjoying an evening bottle of wine.

Above, and at right, the Genevieve is home to The Victor restaurant helmed by Chef Beto Huizar.

At The Genevieve, guests also enjoy daily made-to-order breakfast and wine and dessert hour, a whiskey library, onsite Tesla charging stations, a curated Tasting Passport for an introduction to wine in the Santa Ynez Valley and event spaces for weddings and milestone events.

“The Genevieve is the perfect setting for rediscovering romance, escaping the mundane and fully embracing the serenity of the Santa Ynez Valley,” said Janice Leslin, co-owner of The Genevieve and The Victor. “The Genevieve and The Victor are a true escape and the perfect pair — a combination of intimate, detail-oriented hospitality and some of the best food and cocktails in Santa Ynez.”

Chef Huizar’s menu features dishes including Santa Maria Tri-Tip Frites, Cedar Plank Salmon, Whole Roasted Fish and Tomahawk Steak, using ingredients from the California coast and prepared in The Victor’s Josper Oven or its traditional Santa Maria grill.

Guests will also find a menu of starters, from barbecued oysters and oysters on the half shell and shrimp cocktail to deviled eggs and fresh salads spotlighting local produce.

Wood-Fired Wednesdays will start May 29 on the red brick patio,where new weekly specials, such as a whole roasted pig and more, will be offered.

“The Victor is rolling out its newly designed spring menu of seasonal favorites featuring new dishes such as Ceviche Tostada, Vegetable Tempura, American Wagyu Filet Mignon, 20-ounce Delmonico Steak and

Josper-Roasted Romanesco,” said Ms. Leslin.

For seafood lovers, The Victor offers Oysters and Bubbles nights from 5 to 9 p.m. every Thursday, featuring $2 oysters and $10 glasses of bubbles.

“Guests can enjoy their Two-Buck Shuck deals from a stunning patio overlit with twinkling lights by a cozy fireplace,” Ms. Leslin said.

The Victor is also launching its new Sunday Brunch from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. every weekend starting April 30, and Wood-Fired Wednesdays will start May 29 on the red brick patio,where new weekly specials, such as a whole roasted pig and more, will be offered.

Splendour, The Genevieve’s spa, offers a variety of massage services including a Bubbles and Bliss Massage, featuring a flute of sparkling wine, organic Champagne body butter and Champagne-infused aroma therapy, as well as deep tissue, pre-and post-natal massages and a couples massage.

A variety of dishes are served at The Victor.

Each treatment is customized to meet each guest’s specific treatment needs.

Among the accommodations at the hotel is a 550 square-foot Garden ADA King guest room with a king-sized bed and fireplace. Included are several mobility and hearing accessible amenities such as a lowered door peephole, lever door handles, an exterior doorbell, a visual alarm, closed-captioned HDTV and a large roll-in shower with grab bars, lever fixtures and hand-held shower head.

There is also a designated check-in area and accessible entrances and paths of travel throughout the hotel. Service animals are welcome.

For assistance with booking or to ensure availability, call 805-688-5588 or email accessible@thegenevieve.com.

“We’re happy to make special arrangements for your stay upon request,” said Ms. Leslin.

Email: mmcmahon@newspress.com