‘The Gin Game’ at Center Stage Theater

COURTESY PHOTO

Kathy Marden and Ed Giron will portray Fonsia and Weller in “The Gin Game,” a play that will be performed Dec. 8-11 at the Center Stage Theater.

SANTA BARBARA — Kathy Marden and Ed Giron will star as Fonsia and Weller in “The Gin Game,” a Pulitzer Prize-winning play that will be performed Dec. 8-11 at Center State Theater, upstairs at Paseo Nuevo.

The curtain will rise at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 8 for the preview show. Regular performances are set for 7:30 p.m. Dec. 9, 2 and 7:30 p.m. Dec. 10, and 2 p.m. Dec. 11.

Ken Gilbert and E. Bonnie Lewis are directing the play, which is about Fonsia and Weller playing gin, but the story is bigger than the cards in their hands. “The Gin Game” explores growing older, being lonely and wanting to remain relevant.

Tickets cost $18 for general admission and $15 for students and seniors for the Dec. 8 preview show. After that, tickets cost $21 for general admission and $18 for students and seniors.

To purchase, go to centerstagetheater.org.

— Dave Mason