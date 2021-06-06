The Granada to host Broadway productions again

There are many things Santa Barbara missed during the pandemic, but one popular attraction will be back in November: Broadway plays at The Granada.

The Broadway is Back in Santa Barbara series brings Big Apple acting to the Santa Barbara theater, 1214 State St.

Season tickets include four shows: “An Officer and a Gentleman,” “Hairspray,” “Waitress” and “Jersey Boys.” Ticket holders can add or swap a show to include “The Simon and Garfunkel Story” to this lineup.

To renew tickets or start a new membership, go to broadwaysantabarbara.com or call 805-899-2222.

“AN OFFICER AND A GENTLEMAN”

“An Officer and a Gentleman” takes the stage Nov. 9-10.

The romantic musical is based on the Oscar-winning 1982 classic starring Richard Gere, Debra Winger and Louis Gossett Jr., written by Douglas Day Stewart and based on Mr. Stewart’s experiences as a naval officer candidate. (The movie, by the way, was filmed at the former army barracks at Fort Townsend Historical Park in Port Townsend, Wash.)

The musical was written by Dick Scanlan, who was nominated for Tony awards for his work on “Thoroughly Modern Millie” and “Everyday Rapture.” Mr. Scanlan is the director, and Broadway phenom Patricia Wilcox (“Motown,” “A Night with Janis Joplin”) choreographed the musical.

Dan Lipton (“The Band’s Visit,” “The Last Ship”) oversees the music, featuring a plethora of iconic ’80s tunes including hit single “Up Where We Belong.” (Written by Joe Cocker and Jennifer Warnes, the song was featured in the movie.)

In the musical, Zack Mayo has the body for the Navy and the smarts to lead a team, but his arrogance is the target of his drill sergeant. Zack seeks a relationship with a nearby factory girl, and he learns the importance of companionship when tragedy strikes.

“HAIRSPRAY”

The big, iconic hair of Tracy Turnblad will be curled and teased to perfection for the Nov. 30-Dec. 1 productions of Tony-winning “Hairspray.”

The 2002 musical comedy is based on director John Waters’ 1988 movie “Hairspray,” which starred Ricki Lake as Tracy Turnblad. Another movie, this one based on the Broadway musical, was released in 2007 and starred Nikki Blonsky as Tracy.

Now “Hairspray” is on the stage again.

Audience members watch 16-year-old Tracy Turnblad dance her way to a popular show, challenging the body image. She also confronts racism in 1960s Baltimore.

Audience members will bop to hit songs “Welcome to the 60s,” “Good Morning Baltimore” and “Ladies Choice” from the film adaptation.

This new production reunites award-winning director Jack O’Brien and choreographer Jerry Mitchell, extending this popular musical to new generations.

“WAITRESS”

Waitress and pie-maker Jenna is the center of the inspiring musical “Waitress,” coming to The Granada Jan. 18-19.

Jenna’s pies give insight into her restless life, where she dreams to leave her small town and troublesome marriage.

A baking contest provides an opportunity to start afresh, but Jenna must channel her independence to seize change.

The musical was crafted by an all-female team. The music and lyrics were written by Grammy winner Sara Bareilles (“Brave,” “Love Song”).

Screenwriter Jessie Nelson (“I Am Sam”) and choreographer Lorin Latarro (“Les Liaisons Dangereuses,” “Waiting For Godot”) give this fun musical attitude.

Abbey O’Brien recreated the choreography for the tour, and Tony winner Diane Paulus’s original direction is recreated by tour director Susanna Wolk.

“JERSEY BOYS”

Legendary hits “Sherry,” “Big Girls Don’t Cry,” “Walk Like a Man,” “Can’t Take My Eyes Off You” and “December, 1963 (Oh, What A Night)” will ring out Feb. 22-23.

The true story of four guys from New Jersey is transformed into this Tony- and Grammy-winning musical “Jersey Boys.”

The musical reveals the story of Frank Valli and The Four Seasons, taking audiences from the streets of New Jersey to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and all the conflicts between.

“THE SIMON AND GARFUNKEL STORY”

Ticket holders can swap a show or add on “The Simon and Garfunkel Story,” which travels to the Granada Theatre Jan. 5.

The show combines state-of-the-art video projection, photos and film to immerse audiences in the rise of Paul Simon and Art Garfunkel.

A live band will perform the duo’s hits such as the iconic “Mrs. Robinson,” “Cecilia,” “Bridge Over Troubled Water” and more.

Actors portray the singers’ humble beginning, 1960s fame and their eventual split. The musical builds to the duo’s 1981 reunion in which half a million fans gathered in Central Park.

