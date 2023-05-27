The great reset is upon us!

COURTESY IMAGE

Two emerging technologies could spell doom for the human race as we know it!

The first is artificial intelligence, also known as A.I.

The second is transhumanism.

Taken together, we are facing nothing less than a dystopian future in the name of technology and scientism. Moreover, elites from throughout the world have united behind these technologies to bring about what they call “The Great Reset.” It all has to do with their plan to usher in an age whereby humanity will and must be “re-engineered.”

My first conversation about A.I. was with James Hirsen, who writes for Newsmax. Whereas A.I. was traditionally conceived to combine computer science algorithms with data to solve problems, something more nefarious is on the horizon. It is called Artificial General Intelligence, or A.G.I.

A.G.I. has the potential to exceed human capacity, including improving itself to the point where human beings could lose control of their own inventions. As Mr. Hirsen put it, the nightmare would begin when the “stop mechanism” no longer functions.

My second conversation was with Janet Levy, who writes for American Thinker. Her piece detailed “The Evil Twins of Technocracy and Transhumanism,” a book by Patrick Wood.

Mr. Wood’s warning is as stark as can be: “Those who claim to be the sole designers of our future will rob us of all our rights to that future and in that future.”

The move towards transhumanism involves the converging sciences of nanotech, biotech, infotech and cognitive science. The acronym for the merging of these four fields of science is N.B.I.C.

The goal? Re-engineer humans by modifying our genes and merging every individual with technology. The goal here is to create a new master race of humans who would live in a new age sans the values of Western Civilization, individual rights, religion, private property and nation states to create a new world order and a new species of man who will evolve by way of gene manipulation and the use of wearable and implantable technology. All life forms, including humans, will be gene-hacked to suit the future the globalists envision.

If this sounds like a science-fiction based conspiracy theory, you need to look no further than an executive order signed by President Joe Biden — The National Biotechnology and Biomanufacturing Initiative — which mandates a “whole of government” approach to advance biotech to achieve “societal goals.”

The “engineers” trust that people will give up their freedoms in exchange for security (our founding fathers warned us about that!), and they are proving it as we speak! Consider the man-made crisis involving the COVID-19 shutdown and vaccine (which was implantable technology-MRNA), paying people to give up their jobs and businesses, inflation, along with energy, housing, food, and water shortages!

Moreover, the United Nations, along with the World Economic Forum and others, have for decades been planning a one world government by way of such things as the Convention on Biological Diversity, which is promoting the Global Biodiversity Framework, which encourages digital sequencing and data basing of all species as a global asset.

In essence, they want to direct and control all facets of life on Earth.

To sum up, consider the statement by one of the leaders of this movement, David Pierce, who stated, “If we want to live in paradise, we will have to engineer it ourselves. If we want eternal life, then we need to rewrite our bug-ridden genetic code and become god-like”!

The timelessly brilliant C.S. Lewis envisioned all the above in his book “The Abolition of Man.” Mr. Wood quotes the same: “Each new power won by man is a power over man as well. The power of man to make himself what he pleases means, as we have seen, the power of some men to make other men what they please”.

