Biden and Democrats take U.S. in the wrong direction

NEWS-PRESS FILE PHOTO

Columnist Henry Schulte writes that President Joe Biden is the front man for powerful, sinister group.

It’s become very apparent that Joe Biden is nothing but a front man for a much larger and more sinister group working from the dark corners of Washington, D.C.

For the most part, we know some of the players who have been given the green light to destroy America as quickly as they can while they hold onto power.

U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio Cortez, a waitress from New Jersey with a big mouth, has gained an amazing amount of power with that mouth. And “it’s a revolution” — Bernie Sanders got it right, it is a revolution.

Even though the Democrats did all they could to prevent Sen. Sanders from winning the White House, he has the next best thing: the ability to shove socialism down our throats with the full backing of the party that undermined him. He’s running amok. And of course, there are rumors Barack Obama is enjoying his third term.

As we’ve all witnessed, things have changed so much and so quickly it’s hard to keep up with the mess the country is in. And we’re still spiraling in the wrong direction. We’re fumbling to get our hands on the reins to try and pull back this runaway wagon to the abyss.

The country is being governed in an entirely different way. By a backroom committee, for lack of a better term.

A “committee” of way-off-the-chart lefty communists, with a one-minded agenda designed all for them. From all outward appearances it’s likely they’re not even consulting President Biden. He hadn’t even been aware how he angered France by undermining their sales of subs to Australia.

And if you recall, even on day one, there was a stack of executive orders already drafted by his committee to blindly sign. The image reminded me of Mel Brooks, the bumbling governor in “Blazing Saddles,” doing just about the same thing.

This “committee” is very smart, shrewd and calculating.

Its members continue to move forward on all their tactics, which ultimately will ruin our country, of which we already have evidence. And they can deflect their actions on their front man, Joe Biden. He’s thrown under the bus every day and takes the heat and likely doesn’t even know what he’s taking the heat for.

For example, in my opinion of course, I don’t think President Biden came up with the idea about ending all contracts to build the border wall. He would never have thought about cancelling those contracts on his own. He’s never even gone there to see the chaos, witness the drugs flying into America or is aware of the rise in murders, the overdoses of his citizens. If he did, like any president seeing the country burn under his watch, he would acknowledge the calamity and do something about it.

I have to guess he doesn’t even see Vice President Kamala Harris or know where she is half the time. Nobody does.

There’s about 75 million people continuously asking more and more: Who the hell is in charge?!

For four years the Democrats created fake stories and lies to discredit President Donald Trump, including their bogus tactic that he was crazy. And yet it bears repeating the United States under his watch was in the best shape it had been, in some cases, ever.

If you removed the lunacy the Democrats manufactured and viewed the state of the country at that time, the border was under control, China tiptoed around us. North Korea went quiet.

Iran had a financial leash around their neck, the economy was through the roof, everyone who wanted a job had one and on and on.

Look out your window right now. Millions are flooding into America and hundreds of thousands more are on the way.

And they’re now making demands that we accept them or else. We’re being threatened by migrants!

Massive cargo ships sit in the ocean, unable to offload their supplies. You can’t find workers because they don’t have to work while sucking off the teat of the government, which was the plan all along. There’s a spike in inflation, with more on the way if Democrats insist on printing trillions of dollars of play money for no reason.

Gas has reached $5 a gallon in some places.

We were oil-independent, and in a flash, we’re paying terrorists for oil now.

We are so screwed up, and we get no help from anyone to try and fix it. C’mon, man.

President Biden isn’t insane, but he is bungling and performing perfectly. He is unable to step up and say what his plans are because he doesn’t know what his plans are.

Others are making them for him, and he doesn’t have the influence to override them.

Remember when a president would speak to the people? When he personally would let you know what was going on and what his ideas were. He would take questions from the media and actually answer them. I’m talking about all presidents.

The only conduit we have now is a press secretary who is a master at deflection. I really have to give Jen Psaki credit for how she can keep a straight face, pointing her fingers in all directions — and when done, nothin’. No real answers.

Communism is rapidly knocking on our door: authoritarian, socialist, Marxism, pick your poison.

The Department of Justice is going after moms and dads, and honored military figures are falsely accused of crimes, then faced with losing their livelihood. Sorry, not sorry.

A Marine speaks up about how top military brass screwed up pulling out of Afghanistan and is thrown in solitary confinement as a warning to others.

Don’t you dare let anyone know the truth. People lose jobs because they’re no longer allowed to make personal choices about their own body — that is, unless you want an abortion. Then you have every right.

If we saw this kind of behavior in another country, we would be appalled. We’d be asking ourselves how are those people allowing it to happen? Well, it has happened, and that’s why they all want to come here. But soon, they will all be turning around going back home.