Local watercolor instructor puts love for coastal setting into new exhibit

COURTESY IMAGES

Brian MacLaren painted these images of the Santa Barbara Harbor with an interpretive style that uses watercolor with pen and ink. His works will appear in “The Harbor Show” at Santa Barbara Art Works.

Working as a crew coach at the Santa Barbara harbor, Brian MacLaren is inspired by the sea lions sunbathing on the docks and the fluidity of the coastal setting.

He takes photographs of what he sees and later uses them to create his paintings, which he describes as an interpretive style that uses watercolor with pen and ink. He applies as few strokes as possible.

“There is a certain acceptance in painting with watercolors where you work loosely and accept what happens,” said Mr. MacLaren. “It’s OK to go outside the lines.”

Mr. MacLaren is also employed as the watercolor instructor at Santa Barbara Art Works, a downtown art gallery and integrated arts education program for artists with disabilities.

His experience as a local watercolor artist started from his mentor, Tom Henderson, at the Schott Center’s adult ed classes.

“I dropped out of Tom’s watercolor class three times because I didn’t think I was good enough,” said Mr. MacLaren. “It was persistence and wanting to express myself through watercolors that I stuck to it for the past seven years.”

On July 7, Mr. MacLaren will be the featured artist for the opening of “The Harbor Show,” a 1st Thursday arts exhibit and reception hosted by Santa Barbara Art Works from 5 to 8 p.m at 28 E. Victoria St.

The Santa Barbara gallery is under the family of services of Momentum WORK, Inc., a nonprofit organization and service provider for people with disabilities.

Artist Brian MacLaren is a watercolor instructor at Santa Barbara Art Works, a downtown art gallery and integrated arts education program for artists with disabilities.

“There is a certain acceptance in painting with watercolors where you work loosely and accept what happens,” artist Brian MacLaren said.

Mr. MacLaren will be showcasing 20 new watercolor paintings, all with a Central Coast theme and professionally framed by The Frame-Up in Goleta. Other local artists’ work will be on exhibit, and there will be live acoustic classical guitar by Tessa Ogella.

The exhibit will be on display through Aug. 4.

“The influence behind ‘The Harbor Show’ is the connection and cultural richness of our community and how I feel when returning from a large city, like Los Angeles, and driving along the coast back to Santa Barbara,” he said. “It feels like home. That’s the same feeling I hope people get when they experience this show.”

email: mmcmahon@newspress.com

FYI

For more information about “The Harbor Show,’ visit www.sbartworks.org or www.instagram.com/sbartworks.