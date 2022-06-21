The heat is on

Summer begins today with coastal highs in the mid-80s and upper 70s

The sun shines recently at Leadbetter Beach in Santa Barbara. A mix of sunshine, clouds and even showers is expected the rest of this week.

It’s official. Today’s the first day of summer.

And it’ll feel like it, even on the coast.

Today’s National Weather Service forecast calls for highs of 84 at UCSB, 78 in Santa Barbara and 79 in Santa Maria. If you want to cool off, try Lompoc, with a predicted high of 74.

Inland, of course, it’s hotter. Expect highs of 91 in Santa Ynez and 94 in Cuyama.

The lows are pretty much in the 50s.

The forecast means things are warming up from Monday, when highs were 78 in Goleta, 74 in Santa Maria and 69 in the city to escape the heat, Lompoc. Santa Ynez saw a high of 90, and New Cuyama, consistently one of the hottest spots, had a high of 85.

The rest of the week will feel like summer, but not necessarily a heat wave. The National Weather Service predicts highs around the mid- to upper 70s in Santa Barbara and Santa Maria, low to the mid-70s in Lompoc and the mid to upper 80s in Santa Ynez.

Expect sunshine today throughout Santa Barbara County, but the National Weather Service predicts showers Wednesday in Santa Barbara and Cuyama and some clouds that day at UCSB, Lompoc, Santa Maria and Santa Ynez. Showers are also expected in Oxnard.

From Thursday through Monday, expect a mix of sunny and cloudy days. After today, Santa Barbara isn’t forecast to have a completely sunny day until Sunday. Then Monday is partly cloudy again.

It’s a similar story for the rest of the county, except Santa Ynez, which will see fully sunny days every day except Wednesday. Again, that’s according to the weather service.

