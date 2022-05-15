Cuyama Buckhorn hosting unique cycling weekend

Dillon Osleger of Sage Trail Alliance will co-lead the bicycling portion of “The Hidden Valley Experience” at Cuyama Buckhorn in New Cuyama.

In addition to being home to many outdoor amenities and activities, Cuyama Buckhorn is sponsoring a unique cycling event next weekend from Friday through May 22.

“The Hidden Valley Experience” includes a two-night stay at the resort hotel in the Cuyama Valley, mountain bike and gravel rides for riders of any level, special guest speakers and presentations, happy hour mead tasting, wine tasting, screening of the film “The Long Traverse” and locally inspired meals by Matthew Roberts, guest chef at Cuyama Buckhorn.

“These immersive experiences that highlight our local community, local ingredients and the breathtaking natural landscape of our valley, through locally-crafted meals and opportunities to explore Cuyama, are the focus of our ongoing programming.”

“We are so excited to be collaborating with Stilspoke and the Sage Trail Alliance to put on this truly immersive experience that highlights our community and the beauty of Cuyama Valley, while also bringing up important discussions and encouraging guests to get outside and explore the wonders that our Hidden Valley of Enchantment has to offer,” said Savannah Fox, marketing and operations manager for Cuyama Buckhorn.

The bicycle trek will involve short, medium and long distance options for riders of any level. At right, Mr. Osleger gets into the spirit of cycling.

“The Hidden Valley Experience” starts at $1,200 for single occupancy and $1,700 double (prices before taxes and fees) for the two-night stay at the Cuyama Buckhorn in New Cuyama, a community in northern Santa Barbara County.

“The riding portion of this experience, led by Dillon Osleger of Sage Trail Alliance and pros Christopher Blevins and Sarah Sturm, will involve short, medium and long distance options for riders of any level. The route will be rugged gravel roads and maybe a bit of singletrack. We recommend you bring a mountain bike, but a gravel bike will do just fine! Stilspoke will als

o be providing bikes for use for the experience on a first come, first serve basis,” Miss Fox told the News-Press.

Stilspoke was founded by Mr. Blevins, an Olympian and San Luis Obispo resident, who produced the film “The Long Traverse,” the story of an iconic 80-mile, 11,000-foot ride, which grapples with the realities of forest fires, extraction and sustainable development.

According to its website, Stilspoke is a “group of creatives and athletes constantly inspired by the outdoors and the communities around us. Included are filmmakers, photographers, designers, and copywriters, who have a unique understanding of cycling culture and its different communities.

“Our team has occupied nearly every corner of the wide-ranging bike world, from Olympic level racing to adventure bike packing and youth riding initiatives. We have the athletic ability to take a story deep into the backcountry, the skills to shoot film via a bicycle and the insight to connect brands with the growing community of bike riders.”

The Sage Trail Alliance “promotes trail stewardship and advocates for equitable access to outdoor recreation. Sage partners with businesses, individuals and other organizations to support an alliance of mountain bikers, hikers, trail runners, equestrians and all trail users.

“Recreation is our way of interacting with and appreciating the land. SAGE champions access to outdoor recreation. By promoting, employing and teaching sustainable trail design and etiquette we reduce the impact recreation has on the natural environment, while helping all appreciate nature.”

“Filming ‘The Long Traverse’ really opened my eyes to the role bikes can play in connecting us to the places we ride,” said Mr. Blevins. “After the film was released, I realized I didn’t want that experience to just live in the digital world. So I’m really excited about the chance to introduce people to this region I’ve come to love and bring them along for the learning.

“I feel like so many cycling events are structured so that people can escape through the bike, but I really hope this can help people engage through the bike, build a connection to this area, and take some inspiration from that home.”

Other participating organizations in the weekend are the Cuyama Beverage Company at the Blue Sky Center, Dillon Osleger of the Sage Trail Alliance and Robbie Jaffe and Steve Gleissman of Condor’s Hope Dry-Farmed Vineyard.

A highlight of the weekend will be a community hog roast barbecue dinner beginning at 6:30 p.m. Saturday.

“The dinner tickets are included in ‘The Hidden Valley Experience’ package price; however, anyone can attend the barbecue. Tickets can be purchased upon arrival.The roast will be followed by a screening of ‘The Long Traverse,’ which is open to anyone attending the barbecue,” said Miss Fox.

