The human cost of the COVID-19 rules

America and the world are slowly emerging from one of Earth’s dumbest moves ever pulled on its 8 billion people.

And we must never forget whom to blame: China and ourselves.

In the early stages of this global disaster, the world panicked as did all those who supposedly knew what they were talking about. Eventually we learned that all the brain trusts at the WHO, the CDC, FDA and eventually the biggest liar of all, Dr. Anthony Fauci, were all winging it.

Rochelle Lewinsky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, finally admitted her agency botched it with COVID-19. “For 75 years, CDC and public health have been preparing for COVID-19, and in our big moment, our performance did not reliably meet expectations.” Duh.

She also failed to tell us how the CDC and the unions colluded to keep our kids out of school. Money overruled the health of the children, and there will be no consequences for the CDC and the unions for their abhorrent actions.

I’ve said it before that I will cut some slack because when the coronavirus first started flying around the globe, no one really understood it completely. Or if someone did, they didn’t let on. As people started dying, those in charge were telling us the end is near. We had to rely on the words of the “wise” and the “science.”

Up until that point, I, like many of you, figured these large health organizations knew what they were talking about. I figured they were all smart and had our backs.

We didn’t know the World Health Organization was in bed with China. Or that America was also sharing that same bed, using our country’s “smartest” virologists to create viruses designed for nothing else other than to kill human beings. And we paid for it, in more ways than one!

Like everything else these days, even a microscopic bug eventually became a political killing machine. As Sweden continued to party late into the night with no shutdowns or mask shaming or school closures, the rest of the world came to a halt.

I’m not sure how politics played out in Europe regarding shutdowns and business closures, but it certainly played a big role in Australia and a massive role in America. It’s still hard to fathom the arbitrary decisions that caused millions of people to suffer in so many ways; damaged our children, killed our elderly, and shut down thousands upon thousands of businesses all in the name of power and control.

So many needless lives were lost as byproducts of stupid “health” organizations and Democrats’ decision. There was not a single “I’m sorry.”

Granted, thousands lost their lives to the virus, but in order to keep the serfs on the edge of their seats and obey, numbers were intentionally inflated. We all know the stories of someone dying in a car accident but listed as death by COVID. These truths have been emerging and finally being admitted out loud.

Dr. Fauci isn’t resigning in December because he should. He doesn’t want to suffer the wrath of the Republicans should they take control again and hold him accountable for his failures. And you don’t hear all those Democratic mayors and governors running for re-election even speak of the dreaded COVID-19 or chin diapers. They’re running for their political lives, knowing it’s payback time for the insidious and cruel punishment they bestowed upon the people they were elected to serve and protect.

People were arrested for not succumbing to the propaganda and shamed, their livelihoods destroyed, so many never to recover because the lack of leadership and any understanding by politicians to shut down entire cities and force mask wearing didn’t matter. The virus isn’t gone, and some for their own personal reasons and comfort continue to wear masks, outside of the medical community.

Life in America for the most part is near normal even with that little Rona bug still swirling around. People are just done and have caught on.

You don’t hear a peep from the Democrats about things like tennis star Novak Djokovic being unable to play tennis in America because he’s an unvaccinated foreigner. Meanwhile, the invasion on the southern border is marked by un-vaxxed foreigners who just waltz in and are paid to do so. For that matter, they’re bearing other gifts such as smallpox, measles, emphysema, monkeypox and polio, which is starting show up again.

Thank you, Joe Biden, for the gifts that keep on giving.

We can thank all those Democrats who made America kowtow to their COVID-19 rules while they broke every one of them and never had to lose a paycheck or worry about their own children’s health or education. Keep that in mind when you vote this fall. Don’t live on short-term memory.

Harken the days when you couldn’t say good-bye to a loved one, you couldn’t get your much needed surgery, you lost all you had, you sucked in your own carbon all day.

There was one glimmer of sanity that proved the liberal Democrats had been using millions of humans as nothing more than lab rats, and that was Florida. Florida didn’t get sucked into the hoax, and the Democrats hated Florida for it because it exposed their flaws.

Florida is booming. Florida has no income tax. It is educating children and not with the brainwashing woke equity crap or allowing 13-year-old girls to get hysterectomies. Businesses are flooding to Florida, and they’re being embraced. Crime has dropped dramatically in Miami because they support the police.

Florida is America’s shining example that using common sense works. California and New York are the opposite examples illustrating how stupidity fails. People paid attention as they flooded out of the irresponsible states and moved to where woke socialist ideology is left at the border.

We had been duped. For those who haven’t been vaxxed or boosted, now’s the time because there are no lines. If you’re lucky, you’ll only get the Rona twice.

