The invasion of the U.S. must stop

Henry Schulte

It needs to be repeated and repeated and then repeated again. We’re being invaded, and our government is aiding and abetting the enemy.

With 1.3 million people having crossed the border so far this year, and those are ones we know of, America is being occupied.

A year or so ago I received death threats because I wrote about this incursion when it was just a trickle compared to now. And it’s no longer our neighbors from the south pouring in, it’s people from all over the world who are taking advantage of our treasonous administration.

They fly from the Middle East to Brazil, where the cartel takes their cash. Then they work their way north to America. This is a problem of titanic proportions and cannot be ignored like it is.

Yet purely based upon political motivation, the press turns its back on what’s real news and goes after “right-wing” anti-vaxxers to deflect. They fail to do their job on reporting by regurgitating what each other says, and the administration pulls on the ring in their noses to guide them.

We keep getting fed propaganda that the open border is a humanitarian effort. Not even close. It has become one of the most lucrative businesses the cartels have ever been involved in, and we’re helping them.

They are literally laughing all the way to the bank making billions upon billions. Why did we allow it to happen in the first place, though the bigger question is why are we allowing it to continue?

It can be stopped today!

I watched a very disturbing documentary regarding the thousands of kids flooding across the Mexican border. It sent chills through me and twisted my stomach. About a third of the children are runners for the cartels and another third go into child porn! Our government is condoning child porn!

Most of the kids were used as decoys to allow the cartel to bring in their drugs and adults at another location while Border Patrol was busy elsewhere. We’ve all seen and heard about the wristbands denoting all kinds of things: where they’re going, how much they owe and how many times they’ve gone back and forth across the border.

President Joe Biden and his band of socialists for some reason think it’s America’s obligation to allow everyone and anyone who wants to come into our country, despite Covid, no jobs and all, and welcome them with open arms and cash.

Where their bogus compassion goes south is when they bury their heads and close their eyes to avoid seeing the real truth. Reality and facts don’t play well with liberal dogma. The cartel’s operation is more efficient than Disneyland, and we’ve given them the red carpet to operate at will.

As the result of how President Biden handled Afghanistan, the Taliban and cartels have no fear of America anymore. Neither does anyone else.

For example, Rocket Man in North Korea is launching rockets again.

The cartels have been given carte blanche to do as they please and send over as many drugs as possible and make another fortune on the side with human smuggling.

Every day while we go to work or watch TV at night, thousands, upon endless of thousands of humans and tons and tons of drugs, flow into America in a neverending stream of death.

And the ante has been raised because of the real terrorists, not the fake domestic terrorists old Joe says we need to worry about.

The open border is a national security issue. A massive national security issue. Stop it already with the propaganda about how we need to show compassion. We don’t need to show anything.

If you go back to leaving the people in Mexico for processing, we can slow the leak. Then finish the darn wall. Enough about that’s who we are. We are not the security blanket for the world.

Toss in another 60,000 or more immigrants from Afghanistan whom we literally gave a free ride and placed them in the belly of our country and of whom we have no idea who they are and how many of them have long-term aspirations to kill Americans, and we are just plain stupid. Or I should say our “leaders” are just plain stupid.

And finally, America’s real enemy within are our own Democrats, who continue to blatantly allow and support this ongoing undermining of America.

Who in their right mind condones the massive free flow of drugs, human trafficking, slavery, planting foreign terrorists in our home? Who thought it was a good idea to leave more than $80 billion in military equipment behind to the very people we had been fighting for 20 years in Afghanistan? Was it a “good-bye and thank you for killing our soldiers” gift? Stupid isn’t a strong enough word.

And yet, the media down plays all of it. It moves on. We say it all the time, if the roles were reversed and a Republican president had pulled such a massive blunder, our ears would be bleeding from the nonstop coverage. And you think the stories of children being used in porn or held as slaves or turned into drug runners wouldn’t be in your face 24/7? Why are things of such critical magnitude turned political and not reported as evil?

The real humanitarian crisis is the American people. It’s insane! Or as our illustrious president would say, “Not a joke.”