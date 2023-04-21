0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterEmail COURTESY STATE STREET BALLETThe State Street Ballet will perform an adaptation of Rudyard Kipling’s “The Jungle Book” at 7:30 p.m. April 29 at the Lobero Theatre, 33 E. Canon Perdido St. Tickets cost $38 and $48 for general admission, $58 for VIP seats, and $22 for children and students with IDS. To purchase, go to lobero.org. 0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterEmail News-Press Staff Report previous post Performing arts foundation announces scholarship finalists next post From James Bond to ‘Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman’ Leave a Comment Cancel ReplyYou must be logged in to post a comment.