by News-Press Staff Report 0 comment
COURTESY STATE STREET BALLET
The State Street Ballet will perform an adaptation of Rudyard Kipling’s “The Jungle Book” at 7:30 p.m. April 29 at the Lobero Theatre, 33 E. Canon Perdido St. Tickets cost $38 and $48 for general admission, $58 for VIP seats, and $22 for children and students with IDS. To purchase, go to lobero.org.
