Chaucer’s Books to host online talk by sports journalist



COURTESY PHOTO

Dave Zirin will discuss his book, “The Kaepernick Effect: Taking a Knee, Changing the World,” at 6 p.m. Oct. 4. Chaucer’s Books is hosting the online talk.

In 2016, amid an epidemic of police shootings of black Americans, celebrated NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick began a series of quiet protests on the field.

He made his point by refusing to stand during the national anthem.

By “taking a knee,” Mr. Kaepernick joined a long tradition of American athletes making powerful political statements. This time, however, his simple act spread like wildfire throughout American society, becoming the pre-eminent symbol of resistance to America’s persistent racial inequality.

In his book, “The Kaepernick Effect: Taking a Knee, Changing the World,” Dave Zirin, a sports journalist, writes about the politics of sport and the impact of sports on politics for the first time.

A virtual discussion with Mr. Zirin will take place at 6 p.m. Oct. 4. It’s hosted by Chaucer’s Books.

Through interviews with a broad cross-section of professional athletes across many different sports, college stars and high-powered athletic directors and high school athletes and coaches, the author uncovers the explanations and motivations behind a mass political movement in sports.

Mr. Zirin is the sports editor of The Nation, a columnist for The Progressive and the host of the “Edge of Sports” podcast. His many books include “A People’s History of Sports in the United States,” “Game Over” and “Bad Sports.”

Mr. Zirin, who lives near Washington, D.C., has also been a regular guest on MSNBC, CNN and ESPN.

Copies of the book, which costs $25.99, will be available at Chaucer’s Books, 3321 State St., Santa Barbara.

Email: mmcmahon@newspress.com