The Kimpton Goodland hotel renamed The Leta

The Woody station wagon will remain at The Leta, the Goleta hotel formerly known as The Kimpton Goodland.

The Kimpton Goodland has a new name.

The hotel is now called The Leta. That’s short for Goleta, where the hotel, 5650 Calle Real, is located.

AWH Partners purchased the property, and Spire Hospitality is the new management company of the site, which formerly was managed by Kimpton Hotels and Restaurants.

“The Leta is an elevated historic hotel rooted in the California vibe and beach culture of Santa Barbara,” longtime General Manager Barry Dorsey said in a news release.

He said the hotel will continue to be operated by a Santa Barbara-led team. He also promised the hotel’s Airstream and Woody station wagon will remain for guests’ photos.

The hotel’s restaurant menu will remain the same, and the hotel would continue to operate its fire pits and pool area, Mr. Dorsey said.

But the 158-room hotel will see an upgrade with high-speed Wi-Fi and streaming services and higher quality bedding, according to a news release.

Rooms start at $179.

For more information, go to theleta.com.

Kimpton Hotels and Restaurants, meanwhile, is continuing to operate The Kimpton Canary Hotel in Santa Barbara.

