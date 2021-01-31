The left’s attack on freedom

I’m not sure if we can reverse what’s happening, but it is by far the most dangerous thing that has ever happened to America.

Not only was Parler wiped out overnight, but now Mike Lindell of My Pillow. How is it possible that Bed Bath and Beyond, Krogers and about a half dozen other retailers just drop My Pillow in a blink because of a different political view?

I don’t have words. It’s so mind boggling and unbelievable. All across the country the left is destroying everyone and everything in its path like locusts because they don’t like their version of free speech.

And their next big target is Fox News, the last place where you can still get honest news, and that’s exactly why Fox apparently needs to go. If they manage to get Fox off the air, this country better rise up like it never has before (I’m not talking violence) and let the liberal left know there’s a real force to reckon with.

We cannot remain passive. This kind of destruction has nibbled away little by little until we’re now at the mercy of a communist takeover of America.

The left feels empowered like never before because they have absolutely nothing to fear. At this point they’re untouchable. And the more opposition they remove, the more powerful they become.

I wish I didn’t have to admit this reality, but it’s not a joke anymore President Joe Biden’s call for unity is as hollow as his brain.

In just days he cost the country thousands of jobs, a breath away from shutting ICE down, destroying women’s sports and on and on. You know the list by now.

But what is he worried about? Spending $2 trillion on climate change. That’s what people without paychecks are worried about.

But Joe Biden is just the figurehead. It isn’t his list; it’s the woke list. Supporters of the woke movement had been making that list since November and had all the executive orders stacked and ready for President Biden to sign on day one.

Right now there’s no end to what’s happening. Since the left is making the rules, anything they deem is offensive and they don’t agree with will give them license to take down anyone and everyone in their way.

Is that America?

What gives them the right to determine how Americans exercise free speech?

This is so appalling and dangerous.

We have two Americas: one that is trying to survive, make a living, pay the bills and live by the freedoms this country has always offered and another that is determined to take it all away. Why? Are their morals higher than everyone else? Are their personal beliefs more right than anyone else?

So much so that we have no choice but to agree, or our beliefs will be crushed along with everyone associated with you.

In the case of My Pillow, it’s not just Mike Lindell. It’s all his employees, the material that goes into his products, the packagers, the trucks and so forth. Is the left so callous to shut people down because they don’t like them and plunge thousands of lives into poverty? Is that the underlying plan? To make everyone government-dependent?

In their opinion, is it for the greater good? What is it they’re going after? What is the end result they’re trying to achieve? That America becomes a land of single thought and followers who are like robots in the New World Order of Progressiveness?

And what gives them the right? Who made them God?

The latest attack on our liberties is the brainwashing of Americans that there’s a countrywide terrorist threat. It justifies keeping the National Guard in Washington to amplify the fear. And it keeps the pressure on all Trump supporters that should they exercise their right of free speech be ready to be taken down.

It’s ironic how in 1983 Susan Rosenberg set off a bomb in the Capitol and President Bill Clinton later pardoned her. But it’s even more ironic that she now works as a fundraiser for Black Lives Matter. Would this not make BLM a domestic terrorist threat? Of course, it does. BLM participated in destroying major cities nearly all last year, but I don’t see the FBI going after them or being called domestic terrorists. Or the media showing the least bit of concern.

Is BLM untouchable because they’re black? Are those the new rules? If you’re a particular skin color, you get a pass? Black good, white bad.

And my God, the over-the-top sensitivity has become psychotic. San Francisco is just going to change all the school names based on nothing but their opinions. You have to wonder what the kids are thinking and how they’re being further brainwashed that American history is horrible and we need to erase it. Even the Jungle Cruise at Disneyland can’t get by unscathed.

Who are these people, and how did they get so much power to make the largest corporations cower like children under their desks? Is there an end to it or will this removal of our history continue until nothing remains?

I can’t believe that those with liberal proclivities think what we’re experiencing is for the good. They’re Americans as well, and factual history is critical for the future.

Do we ignore the teachings of the Native Americans and their history? Do we ignore the Civil War entirely because one side supported slavery, forgetting that another side fought hard to end it? Do we destroy the hieroglyphs because they used slaves? The millions of lives lost by the Nazis never happened?

Where do these people want history to vanish? What gives these self-righteous elites the power to dictate their version of history? History is history. Leave it alone. Learn from it, but you can’t change the facts and just because changing some names won’t change what happened.

Instead of being dictators, why not become teachers instead? Provide the future leaders of America with all the facts like we used to. You cannot be educated when you only know one side of the truth.

This is a war of liberty. The left got their way through election manipulation, and they’re doing everything they can to make certain that the next election will also go their way. Once you have power and taste its strength, you don’t want to let go.

And like all dictators, you will make certain those beneath you can’t usurp it.

Unless those who think with common sense and care about their fellow citizens band together and bring their own unification, we’ll succumb to being nothing more than serfs plowing the fields for our masters.

Henry Schulte

The author lives in Solvang.