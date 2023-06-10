The Left’s double standard

Watching the news on June 8, where am I? What is happening to our great (what was once a great country) scares me beyond belief.

With all the corruption we have been shoveled from the non-truth TV stations just hit a new low.

What we have been inundated with the Biden family and the bribery and millions of dollars they have accepted from the Chinese and Ukraine countries, to name a few and President Joe Biden’s tossing confidential documents hither and yon and Hillary Clinton bleach washing her computer and not one word of accusation of wrongdoing. That is because they are part of the left, out to change this country to a communist nation and because they are part of the destruction by the Left.

But when Donald J. Trump has confidential documents in his home at Mar A Lago, every breath taken is put under a magnifying glass. Mr. Trump has been indicted for having these documents in his possession and anyone supporting Mr. Trump is brought to the attention of the Department of Justice and the FBI, and their reputation gets flushed down the toilet.

The Left will do anything — and I mean anything — to prevent him becoming a candidate for president in 2024: from demanding his financial records to accusing him of keeping secret documents secured in his home.

Is this the country you want? You do know, President Biden has had these confidential documents in his many locations for many years and was never accused of any wrongdoing. Think about what you are reading.

Your vote can make or break this country, and I sure don’t want any part of this corruption.

In all my 96 years of living with politics, never has the country seen such a shocking move of deceit. You are witnessing the abuse of power.

Anita Dwyer

Lompoc