The Leta in Goleta

The Leta Hotel in Goleta is now a Tapestry Collection by Hilton hotel.

Prized for its cool, hip and carefree Californian personality and its artful, quirky, unexpected, open and soulful chemistry, The Leta Hotel in Goleta is now a Tapestry Collection by Hilton hotel.

Earlier this year, AWH Partners purchased the property with Spire Hospitality as the new management company.

“We are thrilled to be the first Spire property to join the Tapestry Collection by Hilton brand,” said Barry Dorsey, general manager of The Leta Hotel. “As part of Tapestry Collection, The Leta is more visible to travelers looking for a unique property with a highly accessible and lively beach community to immerse themselves during their stay. Guests can now book through Hilton.com and Hilton’s reservation system, and Hilton Honors members are able to earn and redeem points during their stay.”

The158-room Leta Hotel offers 6,000 square feet of meeting space, welcoming locals and out-of-town guests alike for meetings and events.

Some rooms come with a view an expansive pool area.

A flat-screen TV and free Wi-Fi are available in each contemporary room. Select rooms feature a seating area or a pool and a courtyard view. Rooms also offer a complimentary yoga mat.

“Our event spaces are as flexible as you need them to be, from the 300 person-capacity Rincon Ballroom with its flood of natural light, to the more intimate Gaviota Room, with seating for 30 to 75 persons, depending on your setup,” said Mr. Dorsey.

“Head outdoors and soak up some sun in one of our patio or poolside spaces, or just take over the whole place with a hotel buyout that gives you and your party free run of the entire property for an experience like no other.”

The hotel offers an on-site restaurant that serves American cuisine.

At left, the hotel offers an on-site restaurant that serves American cuisine. At right guests cook marshmallows over the hotel’s fire pit.

At outdoor seating overlooking a fire pit, guests can enjoy cocktails, local beer and wine at Leta Bar. They can also shop at VNYL, the on-site record store.There is an evening social hour and morning coffee available in the lobby.

Rates start at $179.

Tapestry Collection by Hilton is a portfolio of more than 80 original hotels that offer guests unique style and vibrant personality along with the benefits of the award-winning Hilton Honors program.

Spire Hospitality operates 30 hotels and resorts, including The Grove Resort and Water Park in Winter Garden, Fl.; Villa Florence Hotel in San Francisco; Topnotch Resort in Stowe, Vt.; and High Peaks Resort in Lake Placid, N.Y., among other properties throughout the country.

For more information or reservations at The Leta Hotel, 5650 Calle Real in Goleta, call 805-964-6241 or visit

www.hilton.com/en/hotels/sbactup-the-leta-santa-barbara-goleta/.