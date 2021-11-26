The Locals’ Collective offers Shop Small Saturday

Products from more than 10 local businesses and artists will be featured at

The Locals’ Collective Shop Small Saturday event from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 931 State St.

Included will be brands like (IN)LARKIN, LaCalle Studio, ROHO, Anna Janelle Jewelry, Cliq Chair, Desert Rose Hats Co., SB CBD, The Chaga Company, Jilli Vanilli, The Existential Tarot, TAKI and featured artist Rod Lathim.

Shoppers can browse the new outerwear and cashmere collection from (IN)LARKIN, try on the limited edition collection of men’s artisan embroidered T-shirts from LaCalle Studio or shop handcrafted cowhide Weekender Bags and the new home goods line from ROHO while enjoying local tastings and mingling with the local creators.

Former Giorgio Armani designer Mary Beth Larkin, now founder of fashion brand (IN)LARKIN and a participant in the Locals’ Collective, and builder Nils Larsen of Larsen Fine Homes created an innovative vision for the space called “Chasing Light” that welcomes shoppers into a curated design experience in downtown Santa Barbara.

They hoped to create one last bright moment for their collective before it has to close its doors. The inspiration behind Chasing Light comes from the quote by Vern P. Stanfill: “There is no darkness so dense, so menacing or so difficult that it cannot be overcome by LIGHT.”

As a follow up to Shop Small Saturday, the collective will host a First Thursday artisan shopping event featuring New York body-paint artist Jamie Gaviola, who will be curating a live model showcase from 4 to 8 p.m. Dec. 2.

Customers are invited to this limited edition experience as a last celebratory soireé.

During this season, the space is open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday through Dec. 24.

Private shopping appointments will be available upon reservation.

