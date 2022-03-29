‘The Lost City’ is No. 1 at box office

PARAMOUNT PICTURES

Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum star in “Lost City,” which topped last weekend’s box office.

“The Lost City” was found — at the top of the box office.

The movie, which stars Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum as a romance novelist and her book cover model in an exotic adventure, opened last weekend with a $31 million gross in North America.

After three weeks as the No. 1 film, “The Batman,” starring Robert Pattinson as the hero, fell to the No. 2 spot with $20.5 million.

“RRR,” a story about two revolutionaries, opened in third place with $9.5 million.

“Uncharted,” starring Mark Wahlberg and Tom Holland, placed fourth in its sixth weekend with $5 million.

“Jujustsu: Kaizen O: The Movie,” an anime adventure, placed fifth with $4.6 million.

“X,” a movie about actors who face danger when they try to make an adult film in rural Texas, was in sixth place with $2.2 million.

The No. 7 spot went to “Dog,” which stars Mr. Tatum as an Army Ranger veteran taking a military dog to their mutual friend’s funeral. It grossed $2.1 million.

In eighth place was another film starring Mr. Holland, “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” grossing $2 million.

The animated sequel “Sing 2” was in ninth place with $1.2 million.

And opening in 10th place was “Infinite Storm,” starring Naomi Watts as a mountain climber who rescues a stranded man while facing a blizzard, with $751,296.

email: dmason@newspress.com

