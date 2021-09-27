The Luke appoints its first theater coordinator

Jacob A. Guardado has been named the new theater coordinator as the 2021-22 season begins at The Marjorie Luke Theatre.

In the newly created role at the iconic Santa Barbara theater, Mr. Guardado will manage facilities and staff and spearhead the theater’s “Viva el Arte” program.

The Luke is located at Santa Barbara Junior High School, 721 E. Cota St. Programming this season includes “BAASH: Art and Soul of Dance, set for 7:30 p.m. Nov. 5 and 6.

The show is presented by Derrick Curtis and his team of professionals — Alexandra King, Jatila van der Veen and Roxana Bonderson. They’re bringing together dancers and choreographers from a variety of genres. Tickets cost $35 for adults, $25 for seniors and students, and $15 for children. To purchase, go to www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=9UERRK2KLREQC.

The dance show is being prepared while Mr. Guardado begins his new position at The Luke.

He is a California native with roots in Latin and Indigenous theater. He’s also a Cal State Northridge graduate with a degree in theater management. While in college, he co-founded an independent theater group called Bridgeway Theatre, where he has served as the group’s production manager and producer for the past three years.

He has worked on shows such as “The Tenth Muse,” “Trail to Oregon” and “The Diary of Anne Frank.”

Mr. Guardado said he is excited to be part of the historic Marjorie Luke Theatre. “It’s hard to put into words, but I can’t wait to see what we unfold and create.”

“I am excited to help bring a voice to all the underrepresented people in our world who hail from all different walks of life,” he said, “I told myself when I was young that I will make a difference not only for my people but for all the underrepresented individuals in the world. I see a bright future for The Marjorie Luke Theatre, and I am fortunate to be a part of it.”

Managing Director Karen Baltzley praised Mr. Guardaro. “Jacob is a perfect fit for our new theater coordinator position! We are so excited to grow The Luke’s outreach and business together through our shared vision for the future!”

