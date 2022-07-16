The magic of the fair

KENNETH SONG/NEWS-PRESS

Riders gain airtime this week during the Santa Barbara County Fair at Santa Maria Fairpark.

Everything from thrilling rides to tribute musicians and fun games are drawing crowds to the Santa Barbara County Fair this weekend in Santa Maria.

The fair continues from noon to 10 p.m. today and Sunday at the Santa Maria Fairpark, 937 S. Thornburg St.

Attendees gain a prime view of the Santa Maria Valley.

Tonight, five of the world’s best dirt bike riders will be featured in the Motocross Freestyle Show. It’s at 6 p.m. in the Minetti Arena.

Later, at 7:30 tonight on the main stage, tribute musicians will perform the music of Kenny Chesney and Luke Bryan.

A worker tries to get attendees to play at his booth.

On Sunday, the Fiesta Day Concert will take place at 2 p.m. at the Minetti Arena.

Tickets for the fair cost $15 for adults (ages 12-61) and $12 for youth and seniors 62 and older.

At left, passersby gaze at the entries in the fair’s cookie contest. At right, a booth worker catches a moment of rest in front of a row of bananas.

For more information, go to www.santamariafairpark.com.

More about the fair will be in Sunday’s and Monday’s editions of the News-Press.

— Dave Mason