The magic of turtles

Sea life enhances fountain at La Arcada Plaza

A turtle enjoys a swim at the La Arcada Plaza fountain.

There’s no need to race as these turtles take a casual swim.

Turtles love their home at La Arcada Plaza.

They enjoy swimming underwater in the fountain in front of Eleven 14 restaurant at the plaza, which is in the 1100 block of State Street.

And in true Californian style, the turtles like to just kick back and lie in the sun on top of the fountain’s marine-like features, including the turtle sculpture.

News-Press photojournalist Rafael Maldonado recently discovered the turtles swimming and relaxing on a sunny day. In fact, you can see the experience from a turtle’s point of view, as shown in one of Mr. Maldonado’s photos. And you can watch the turtles in action in his video today at newspress.com.

Turtles enjoy their day in the sun at the fountain.

The fountain and its turtles are part of the charm at the plaza in the 1100 block of State Street.

There’s no more appropriate place for a turtle to relax than on this sculpture.

The turtles are part of the charm of La Arcada Plaza, which was designed by acclaimed architect Myron Hunt. The plaza was built under Mr. Hunt’s supervision in 1926.

The plaza features everything from Santa Barbara artist Bud Bottoms’ bronze dolphins, to J. Seward Johnson’s and George Lundeen’s lifelike statues and Bonifatius Stirnberg’s interactive Mozart Trio.

Also contributing to the environment are the turtles, who bring their own special joy.

Here’s how the fountain looks from a turtle’s point-of-view.

For more information, go to laarcadasantabarbara.com.

