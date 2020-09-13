The members-only club

Nancy Pelosi made an appointment at a hair salon that was closed to everyone else because of COVID-19.

Another headline noted that private gyms were closed while gyms for government employees remained open! Unfortunately, double standards are par for the course for politicians and bureaucrats who reserve privileges for themselves only. The members of this club refer to one another as “family,” relegating the rest of us to the status of stepchildren.

Another example of this phenomenon that affects a significant number of people?

School closures.

Currently, there is a process in place by which K-6 grade schools can apply for a waiver from the COVID shutdown to reopen with certain limitations. Many of the private schools have applied. The public schools? Not so much. Why should they? Unlike the private schools, public school teachers get paid regardless.

Additionally, some of the largest teacher unions in California are refusing to cooperate with reopening our schools. Moreover, the unions are using the COVID shutdown to further their goal of shutting down charter schools while making demands for higher taxes and other issues that have nothing to do with COVID.

What’s more, several local schools have opened for “day care” (for any aged child) but only for the employees of the school district. This comes at the expense of taxpayers. Funny, Santa Barbara County doesn’t have any of these schools listed as having applied for a waiver.

There is no denying two facts as it pertains to the shutdown of schools in the wake of COVID-19.

First, school-age kids, K-12, are the least likely age cohort to get seriously ill from, or transmit, COVID.

Second, online learning doesn’t work well with younger kids whose attention span and ability to follow directions remotely is extremely challenging.

Moreover, the parents of these little ones are now suffering financially because someone must stay home to watch their kids meaning they cannot go back to work. That is, there is no taxpayer-funded “day care” available for them.

Thanks to distance learning, parents from throughout the country are finally waking up to realize that something is seriously amiss with regard to their children’s education, especially as it pertains to sex ed. When I was young, sex ed dealt with the basics, such as how pregnancy occurs and the dangers associated with sexually transmitted diseases. Unfortunately, these days, sex ed classes are more akin to “an invitation to enjoy” along with instructions on “how to” mix things up to have a wild time with one’s fellow adolescents, who by the way, are all legally under the age of consent!

Speaking of consent, some parents have been asked to sign a form promising not to eavesdrop what their kids are being taught unless they get the teacher’s permission!

The education establishment herein is simply catering to the hook-up culture, whereby children and young adults actually get to “know each other” by having casual sex with virtual strangers. This is part of a larger pathology that is preying on the worst instincts of boys and damaging the most sensitive instincts of girls.

In a nutshell, we are encouraging our children to become sexually active and promiscuous in the name of education.

The results are in. Boys as young as 12 years old are now clinically diagnosed sex addicts. As a result, they have great difficulty relating to females as anything but sex objects. Girls, for their part, are hooking up so often that they lose their ability to trust, bond and be intimate in a meaningful way. All of this spells disaster for the ability to form stable and enduring families.

Parents, consider joining the school choice movement.

Andy Caldwell is the executive director of COLAB and the hose of The Andy Caldwell Show weekdays from 3-5 p.m. on News-Press Radio AM 1290.