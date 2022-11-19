The merger of big government and evil empires

COURTESY PHOTOS

Donald Trump

In nearly every midterm election, historically the party that is not in power picks up a sizable number of representatives in Congress.

In this current election cycle, the utter failure of “Dementia Joe” Biden’s empty promise to build back better and to unify America, along with historic inflation, and the political embarrassment known as Kamala Harris, all indicated the Democratic Party was dead in the water for all practical purposes except in very blue states.

Thereby, nearly every conservative political pundit in America was predicting a red wave, or maybe even a red tsunami in the midterms, but as my friend Joe Armendariz quipped, “The GOP’s red tsunami turned out as partly sunny with a 10% chance of sprinkles”! How could that be? What happened?

Well, conveniently so, many of these same political pundits are now scapegoating Donald Trump as the kiss of death of the Republican red wave. As pollster Frank Luntz said on CNN, for every one person who loves Donald Trump, there is one and one-half persons who thinks he is horrible even though he is still the No. 1 Republican in America.

Ron DeSantis

The ugly truth? Whereas the one person who hates Donald Trump is certainly a Democrat, the one-half person is an establishment Republican!

This division in the Republican Party is nothing new. It goes back some 30 years ever since the Ronald Reagan era passed, as his statesmanship uniquely served to unite the various factions of the Republican Party to fight against big government domestically and evil empires abroad.

However, much has happened in the world in between the Reagan and Trump eras, and that is the emergence of a truly global economy and the promise of a new world order via the so-called Great Reset.

Mr. Trump sought to reverse course via his Make America Great Again campaign at the expense of these global interests long since entrenched in both parties in Washington, D.C., on Wall Street, not to mention the Silicon Valley, the media including Hollywood and social media, the education establishment, the European Union and China — all of whom are in bed together.

Therefore, Mr. Trump’s egotism, bombast and narcissism, which surely turns off a great number of Americans, is not the true reason the American and global political and economic establishment is still going after him with pitchforks. They hate him because he poses an independent threat to their agenda.

What is their agenda? To simply stay in power as they broker political and economic deals around the world.

And truth be told, these same people will go after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis if he won’t do their bidding if he emerges as the next major contender for the White House.

America is not in trouble because of Donald Trump. Neither did the red wave fail because of him. It is in trouble because the proponents of a global economy and a new world order are out to destroy our spirit by eroding our foundations and fracturing our union. It is as simple as the notion: to divide to conquer. They weakened our economy via the COVID-19 shutdowns and obscene levels of out-of-control spending, our criminal justice system by accusing it of being racist, and our foundations including our Judeo-Christian heritage and Western Civilization as if that is a euphemism for white supremacy.

Gov. DeSantis is popular because he is fighting the establishment in a more civil and demur manner than has Mr. Trump. Nevertheless, some of the biggest supporters of Gov. DeSantis are from the same Republican establishment that sought to destroy Mr. Trump from day one.

Gov. DeSantis had better watch his back because unlike Mr. Trump, he will need to reach into the establishment’s pocketbook to succeed, while they implement an age-old strategy among the elite power broker class to “rent to own” him.

Andy Caldwell is the COLAB executive director and host of “The Andy Caldwell Show,” airing 3 to 5 p.m. weekdays on KZSB AM 1290, the News-Press radio station.