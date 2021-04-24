Historic landmark reopens with new name, new amenities

After more than three and a half years of renovation and a cost of almost $128 million, the former Montecito Country Club, has reopened with a new name, the Montecito Club, and ultra-luxe amenities blending with family friendly features.

“My vision was to create a private club like no other,” said Ty Warner, club owner. “My goal was to reopen with new and innovative club features and a focus on outdoor programming to provide an elevated club experience during pandemic times.

“The Montecito Club will continue to build on the social presence the club has known for more than a century. It has a long history of inclusivity in our community, a place where members come together to foster family traditions and life-long friendships. It’s a private club that feels more like home.”

Highlights include the Jack Nicklaus Signature Golf Course, four Rebound Ace tennis courts; a crushed oyster shell bocce ball court with underground lights; a 25,000-square-foot pool complex with a kids splash pool; two rip-flow lap pools equipped with underwater Bluetooth speakers; a beach-entry zero-edge oval-shaped pool, whirlpool, pool cafe and bar with a wood-burning pizza oven.

The Montecito Club’s Moroccan decor and craftsmanship uses centuries-old designs by Moresque, the craftsmen who installed the Islamic Wing at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York.

The club also features an outdoor complex with two pickleball courts, basketball, badminton and beach volleyball courts, soccer field, a 15-foot-high sliding hill and a batting cage equipped with slow and fast pitching machines.

Indoor features include an interactive Kids’ Club with a wall-to-wall Lego room, a 21-seat state-of-the-art Dolby Atmos Theatre with concession stand inspired by Hollywood’s Golden Age, a retro arcade featuring laser runway, black lights and two AMF Bowling Alleys that glow in the dark.

The alley takes on psychedelic hues for cosmic bowling. A graffiti artist was commissioned to paint street art on the walls in vibrant, Day-Glo imagery.

The 6,500-square-foot Fitness Center with panoramic ocean views with Matrix cardio-strength equipment, Peloton bikes and treadmills, a movement studio for group and virtual fitness classes, diagnostics room and recovery room were created with a modern approach to health and wellness.

Led by Dr. Maury Hayashida, Montecito Club offers biometric testing, training instruction and physical therapy treatment.

Iconic views of the Pacific Ocean and Channel Islands can be viewed from the clubhouse.

Membership in the Montecito Club includes exclusive benefits across Mr. Warner’s portfolio of properties including the Coral Casino Beach and Cabana Club, Four Seasons Biltmore Santa Barbara, San Ysidro Ranch, Sandpiper Golf Club, Four Seasons Hotel New York and Las Ventanas al Paraiso in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

Michael Orosco, the new general manager of the club, has an extensive history in private club hospitality. He was born in Goleta and moved to Thousand Oaks at the age of 12. While attending Ventura College in 1993, he worked at Spanish Hills Country Club in Camarillo, where he was employed for more than 24 years.

During his tenure there, he became membership director and a member of the Club Corporation of America and American Golf Corporation, the latter recognizing him as the 2000 Private Club Food and Beverage Director of the year. For more than a decade, Mr. Orosco served as the club’s general manager.

Before joining the Montecito Club, he was clubhouse manager at Hillcrest Country Club in Los Angeles.

“I am thrilled to be part of the Montecito Club family and work with a stellar team to help navigate our club membership through the pandemic without diminishing the extraordinary services and amenities that the club is known and loved for,” said Mr. Orosco. “We have an exceptional membership group that is thrilled to return to the club and connect with friends and colleagues with whom they haven’t seen in a long time. We aim to be that safe and exciting environment where they can connect once more.”

