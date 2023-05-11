Author to discuss shipwreck off Santa Cruz Island
“The Mystery of the Marie” by Teresa Newton-Terres is the May offering in the monthly lecture series at the Santa Barbara Maritime Museum, 113 Harbor Way.
Taking place at 7 p.m. May 18, Ms. Newton-Terres’s presentation will delve into her years-long search to solve the mystery of the Marie’s disappearance after it was shipwrecked off Santa Cruz Island in 1960.
On June 7, 1960, the Marie, a converted World War II landing craft, set out at sunrise from Santa Barbara Harbor and was never seen again.
The seven-person crew was working on a covert underwater communications experiment for a Raytheon-related project when the shipwreck occurred. Four bodies were recovered, but the Marie’s lifeboat remained missing, along with the captain, a scientist and an engineer, Diego “Jim” Terres Jr. Ms. Newton-Terres was only 2-years old when her father disappeared and years later decided to investigate the story and try to resolve the mysteries surrounding the Marie’s disappearance.
She began her search for the truth while living near Pearl Harbor when she received her grandmother’s scrapbook with news articles about the
shipwreck. She approached Raytheon, scoured original sources and heard first-hand accounts, uncovering an aerospace cold case, an untold cold war mystery and a World War II story, all of which she will discuss in her presentation.
Ms. Newton-Terre is recognized as a leader and mentor through her work as an author, speaker and project life treasure hunter. She has held Project Management Professional certification since 2000, and her service to projects gained global recognition by the Project Management Institute in 2008 and again in 2016.
Her essay, “The Shipwreck,” won inclusion in the anthology “Triumph from Tragedy: Personal Stories of Struggle, Courage, Hope and Victory,” which was published in December 2021.
Ms. Newton-Terres was raised in Santa Barbara, educated at Principia College and now lives near Little Rock, Ark., with her husband, Col. Kenneth H. Newton (U.S. Army, retired).
