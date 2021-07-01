‘The New Cannibals’ at tennis club



COURTESY PHOTOS

At left, artist Nicola Gherson’s nature-inspired art will be featured as part of “The New Cannibals” exhibit at the Santa Barbara Tennis Club. At right, visitors to the tennis club’s gallery will see this piece by Jack Hewett on display.

SANTA BARBARA — The Santa Barbara Tennis Club is unveiling a new exhibit Saturday titled “The New Cannibals,” which features work from eight mixed media artists.

The exhibit features creations by artists Erin Blakely, Lori Call, Nicola Ghersen, Jack Hewett, Diane Johnson, Joan McMullen, Hepzibah Michaels and Sharon Morrow.

This mixed media piece by Artist Hepzibah Michaels will be shown as part of “The New Cannibals” exhibit.

According to a news release, “The New Cannibals have the need to salvage ephemera, images and fragments from the past, combine them with a new contemporary vision, and make the finished product relevant.”

The exhibit will remain open through Sept. 1, and the artists will be honored during a reception from 5:30 to 7 p.m. July 9.

The Santa Barbara Tennis Club and its gallery are located at 2375 Foothill Road. Masks are required for unvaccinated individuals.

— Madison Hirneisen