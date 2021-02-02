THE NEW YORK TIMES BESTSELLERS LIST

FICTION

1. “THE VANISHING HALF” by Brit Bennett (Riverhead).

The lives of twin sisters who run away from a Southern black community at age 16 diverge as one returns and the other takes on a different racial identity. But their fates intertwine.

2. “THE SCORPION’S TAIL” by Douglas Preston and Lincoln Child (Grand Central).

The second book in the Nora Kelly series. An FBI agent and an archaeologist identify a mummified corpse and its gruesome cause of death.

3. “NEIGHBORS” by Danielle Steel (Delacorte).

A Hollywood recluse’s perspective changes when she invites her neighbors into her mansion after an earthquake.

4. “STAR WARS: LIGHT OF THE JEDI” by Charles Soule (Del Rey).

In this installment of the High Republic series, a disaster in hyperspace may cause far greater damage.

5. “THE MIDNIGHT LIBRARY” by Matt Haig (Viking).

Nora Seed finds a library beyond the edge of the universe that contains books with multiple possibilities of the lives one could have lived.

6. “WHERE THE CRAWDADS SING” by Delia Owens (Putnam).

In a quiet town on the North Carolina coast in 1969, a young woman who survived alone in the marsh becomes a murder suspect.

7. “THE INVISIBLE LIFE OF ADDIE LARUE” by V.E. Schwab (Tor/Forge).

A Faustian bargain comes with a curse that affects the adventure Addie LaRue has across centuries.

8. “ANXIOUS PEOPLE” by Fredrik Backman (Atria).

A failed bank robber holds a group of strangers hostage at an apartment open house.

9. “THE RETURN” by Nicholas Sparks. (Grand Central)

A doctor serving in the Navy in Afghanistan goes back to North Carolina where two women change his life.

10. “A TIME FOR MERCY” by John Grisham. (Doubleday)

This is the third book in the Jake Brigance series. A 16-year-old is accused of killing a deputy in Clanton, Miss., in 1990.

NONFICTION

1. “A PROMISED LAND” by Barack Obama (Crown).

In the first volume of his presidential memoirs, Barack Obama offers personal reflections on his formative years and pivotal moments through his first term.

2. “GREENLIGHTS” by Matthew McConaughey (Crown).

The Oscar-winning actor shares snippets from the diaries he kept over the last 35 years.

3. “CASTE” by Isabel Wilkerson (Random House).

The Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist examines aspects of caste systems across civilizations and reveals a rigid hierarchy in America today.

4. “UNTAMED” by Glennon Doyle (Dial).

The activist and public speaker describes her journey of listening to her inner voice.

5. “A SWIM IN A POND IN THE RAIN” by George Saunders (Random House).

A collection of essays examines the functions and importance of works of fiction.

6. “BECOMING” by Michelle Obama (Crown).

The former first lady describes how she balanced work, family and her husband’s political ascent.

7. “EVIL GENIUSES” by Kurt Andersen (Random House).

The author of “Fantasyland” looks at the economic, cultural and political forces to which he ascribes the undermining and dismantling of the American middle class.

8. “HOW TO BE AN ANTIRACIST” by Ibram X. Kendi (One World).

A primer for creating a more just and equitable society through identifying and opposing racism.

9. “YOU’LL NEVER BELIEVE WHAT HAPPENED TO LACEY” by Amber Ruffin and Lacey Lamar (Grand Central).

A pair of sisters who live in different parts of the country share their perspectives on the absurdities and everyday experiences of racism.

10. “BREATH” by James Nestor (Riverhead).

A re-examination of a basic biological function and a look at the science behind ancient breathing practices.

Copyright 2021 by the New York Times Co.