‘The Nutcracker’ at the Arlington

Santa Barbara Festival Ballet production to feature 56 dancers, orchestra and Tchaikovsky’s iconic score

A large cast of dancers, enchanting sets and brilliant costumes are all part “The Nutcracker,” set for Dec. 10 and 11 at the Arlington Theatre in Santa Barbara.

Santa Barbara High School senior Anya McCue will soon appear on the Arlington Theatre stage in one of ballet’s best roles.

Anya is starring as Clara in the Santa Barbara Festival Ballet’s production of “The Nutcracker,” set for 2:30 and 7:30 p.m. Dec. 10 and 2:30 p.m. Dec. 11.

The production features everything from a live orchestra to dramatic sets and brilliant costumes in the story about Clara, the Nutcracker, the Sugar Plum Fairy and the Mouse King. (And don’t forget the dancing snowflakes!)

Anya is part of a cast of 56 dancers in the production set to Tchaikovsky’s famous score. The ballet also features 36 musicians.

Also on stage are four guest artists from major ballet companies in the U.S. — Misa Kuranaga and Angelo Greco, principal dancers with the San Francisco Ballet, and Alexandra Hutchinson and Kouadio Davis, principal dancers from Dance Theater of Harlem.

Alexandra Hutchinson, one of the principal dancers from Dance Theater in Harlem, will perform during Santa Barbara Festival Ballet’s production of “The Nutcracker.”

Ms. Kuranga and Mr. Greco will perform the grand pas de deux in Act II., and Ms. Hutchinson and Mr. Davis will perform the pas de deux in the Act I snow scene.

“We are thrilled to welcome back Alexandra, Angelo, Kouadio and Misa,” said Valerie Huston, Santa Barbara Festival’s interim executive director and resident choreographer. “Their experience and skill will come alive on stage and inspire both the audience and our students. We feel extremely fortunate to be able to host these talented performers that will share a stage with the Santa Barbara Festival Ballet students.”

Anya, a senior company member with Santa Barbara Festival Ballet, began her ballet lessons at age 3 with Montecito School of Ballet and continued her love for dance with Santa Barbara Festival Ballet. Today at Santa Barbara High School, Anya is a student and a choreographer in the school’s dance program. She also serves as editor-in-chief of her school newspaper.

To make “The Nutcracker” accessible to everyone, Santa Barbara Festival Ballet has started its “Friends of Clara” program, which provides free tickets for economically disadvantaged students and their families. The ballet company is coordinating the program with the help of community service agencies. To sponsor tickets or make a donation and become a Friends of Clara partner, contact Santa Barbara Festival Ballet at 805-899-2901.

