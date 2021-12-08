‘The Nutcracker’ in Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA — “The Nutcracker” is coming to Santa Barbara.

The State Street Ballet is bringing the performance to The Granada on Dec. 18 and 19, closing out a tour of performances in Southern California.

The production will involve performers from State Street Ballet and Gustafson Dance, the ballet’s school. The dancers will be accompanied by Opera San Luis Obispo Grand Orchestra, under the direction of Brian Asher Alhadeff.

The role of Clara is played by Gustafson Dance student Audrey Messer, a 13-year-old Dos Pueblos High School student, on Dec. 19. Audrey began taking ballet lessons at the age of 2.

On Dec. 18, Clara will be played by State Street Ballet dancer Amara Galloway.

For more information, go to granadasb.org. And stay tuned for more coverage in the News-Press.

— Katherine Zehnder