The oath of office

Mike Pence

The original oath for members of Congress included these words:

“I do solemnly swear (or affirm) that I will support the Constitution of the United States.”

The oath was revised during the Civil War when members of Congress were concerned about traitors. The revision to avoid traitors is:

“I do solemnly swear (or affirm) that I will support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic; that I will bear true faith and allegiance to the same; that I take this obligation freely, without any mental reservation or purpose of evasion; and that I will well and faithfully discharge the duties of the office on which I am about to enter. So, help me, God.”

On Jan. 6, 2021, Vice President Michael Pence courageously led our nation toward the approval of the presidential election, while 147 elected representatives from the GOP denied citizens their constitutional civil rights and broke their oath to democracy. Without the punishment of congressional oath breakers, oaths have no meaning or purpose.

If citizens do not value our constitution, we become a cult under a charismatic, narcissistic leader in an absolute monarchical government like Brunei, Eswatini, Oman, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates or the Holy See in Vatican City.

Voter and citizen silence prevents your representative from denying oath breakers’ placement on committees or as the leader of our democracy.

The U.S.A. possesses only 6% of the global landmass, with 4.2% of the world’s population, and we produce 29.4% of worldwide wealth. Who needs MAGA?

Ron Dale

Buellton