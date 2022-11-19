The old and the new

0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterEmail KENNETH SONG / NEWS-PRESSThe Sears sign was recently removed from the chain’s former location at La Cumbre Plaza, and a new sign went up to reflect one of the Santa Barbara building’s current occupants: Miss Daisy’s Consignment & Auction House. In the left part of the photo, you can see the imprint left by the old Sears sign. The building’s other occupant is Mattress Mike, and the building is being identified as Furniture Gallery by Mattress Mike. When the News-Press photographer stopped by on Friday, the Mattress Mike sign was still a temporary banner, but plans call for a giant sign saying “Furniture Gallery by Mattress Mike.” 0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterEmail News-Press Staff Report previous post Kyle’s Kitchen helps Alpha Resource Center next post Homebuyers in California cities lost hundreds of thousands in purchasing power Leave a Comment Cancel ReplyYou must be logged in to post a comment.